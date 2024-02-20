Always Ready vs Sporting Cristal Prediction and Betting Tips | February 21st 2024

Always Ready and Sporting Cristal get underway in the Copa Libertadores qualifiers when they lock horns at the Municipal Stadium El Alto on Wednesday.

Enderson Moreira’s Sporting Cristal have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the year and will be looking to begin their race for continental football on a positive note.

Always Ready were denied a dream start to the new Bolivian Primera Division campaign as they played out a 1-1 draw with Universitario de Vinto last Saturday.

Oscar Villegas’ side now aim to take the positives from their weekend stalemate and head into Wednesday looking to begin their Copa Libertadores qualifying campaign on a positive note.

Elsewhere, Sporting Cristal turned in another solid team performance as they cruised to a 4-1 victory over Los Chankas in the Peruvian Liga 1.

Moreira’s men have now gone unbeaten in their opening four matches of the Apertura campaign, claiming three wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Sporting Cristal’s solid start to the year has been due to their impressive display in the final third as they have netted a staggering 15 goals in their first four matches.

Always Ready vs Sporting Cristal Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the very first meeting between Always Ready and Sporting Cristal, who will both be looking to begin their rivalry on a high.

Always Ready have won just one of their last six competitive matches while losing three and claiming two draws since late November.

Sporting Cristal are unbeaten in six of their last seven games across all competitions, picking up five wins and one draw since October.

Always Ready's last home defeat came back in April 2023, when they were beaten 2-1 by Universitario de Vinto.

Always Ready vs Sporting Cristal Prediction

While Sporting Cristal have enjoyed a solid start to the year, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against an Always Ready side, who have been near impenetrable on home turf. We anticipate a cagey affair at the Municipal Stadium El Alto, with the hosts claiming a narrow first-leg victory.

Prediction: Always Ready 2-1 Sporting Cristal

Always Ready vs Sporting Cristal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Always Ready to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of Always Ready’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in six of Sporting Cristal’s last seven outings)