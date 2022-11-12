Alzira vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction and Betting Tips | November 13th 2022

Athletic Bilbao open their Copa Del Rey campaign for the 2022-23 season against fourth-tier Alzira at the Estadi Luis Suñer Picó on Sunday.

Los Leones have fared well in La Liga so far this season, collecting 24 points from 14 games to sit in fourth place in the standings.

The Basque Country outfit saw off Real Valladolid 3-0 in the league on Wednesday, courtesy of a brace from Gorka Guruzeta and another goal from Dani Vivian.

With the upcoming clash being their last before the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Ernesto Valverde's side are looking to head into the international break on a winning note.

Alzira ply their trade in the Segunda División RFEF – Group 2, which is the fourth level of Spanish football. They were one of the four teams qualified for the competition through the Copa Federación.

The Tigers have posted encouraging results in the league, amassing 50 points in 26 matches in their division, but they sit in second place courtesy of having played two games more than leaders Eldense.

However, Pau Quesada's side were beaten 2-0 the Federation Cup finals on Thursday, and they are now staring at the possibility of back-to-back cup exits.

Alzira vs Athletic Bilbao Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first official encounter between Alzira and Athletic Bilbao.

The last time Athletic Bilbao went out in the first round of the Copa Del Rey was back in the 1939-40 season.

Los Leones have reached the semi-finals of the cup in each of their last three seasons, while finishing as the runners-up in the 2020 and 2021 editions.

Last season, Athletic Bilbao went out in the semi-finals of the Copa Del Rey to Valencia, who beat them 2-1 on aggregate.

Athletic Bilbao have failed to win their last four away games in all competitions.

Alzira vs Athletic Bilbao Prediction

Athletic Bilbao may not have done well on their travels lately but they have enough quality to see off a fourth-tier side and progress into the next round.

Prediction: Alzira 0-2 Athletic Bilbao

Alzira vs Athletic Bilbao Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Athletic Bilbao

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

