Amazonas FC vs Flamengo prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa do Brasil 2024

Flamengo journey to the Arena da Amazonia to take on Amazonas FC in the second leg of their Copa do Brasil third-round clash on Wednesday (May 22). Having suffered a 1-0 loss in the first leg, Adilson Batista’s side will look to turn the tie on its head and cause a huge upset.

Amazonas have struggled in new Serie B campaign, as they drew 1-1 with Paysandu at home.

Batista’s men have won one of their opening six matches, losing three, to sit 15th in the league table with five points.

Amazonas now turn their sights to the Copa do Brasil, where they fell to a 1-0 loss to Flamengo in the first leg of their third-round clash at the Maracana Stadium on May 1.

Flamengo, meanwhile, picked up a vital victory in their push for a place in the Copa Libertadores knockouts, thrashing Bolivar 4-0 last time out.

The victory over the Bolivian powerhouse has seen Tite’s men rise to second place in Group E, only above third-placed Palestino on goal difference, heading into the group finale.

Having scraped out a narrow victory against Amazonas in the first leg, Flamengo need to show their mettle, as they are winless in four away games across competitions.

Amazonas FC vs Flamengo Head-to-Head

This will be the second encounter between the two sides, with Flamengo picking up a narrow 1-0 victory when they first met in the first leg on May 1.

Amazonas FC Form Guide: D-L-W-L-L

Flamengo Form Guide: W-W-L-D-W

Amazonas FC vs Flamengo Team News

Amazonas

The hosts will have to cope without the trio of Gustavo Ermel, Guilherme Mantuan and ex-Cruzeiro striker Sassa, who have been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Gustavo Ermel, Guilherme Mantuan, Sassa

Suspended: None

Flamengo

Leo Pereira, Bruno Henrique and Erick Pulgar are recuperating from injuries and will sit out, while Miranda is suspended.

Injured: Leo Pereira, Bruno Henrique, Erick Pulgar

Suspended: Miranda

Amazonas FC vs Flamengo Predicted XIs

Amazonas (4-3-3): Marcos Miranda; Patric, Ezequiel, Diogo Silva, Fabiano; Enio, Wendell, Xavier, Matheus Serafim; Bruno Lopes, Rafael Tavares

Flamengo (4-2-3-1): Agustin Rossi; Guillermo Varela, Fabricio Bruno, David Luiz, Ayrton Lucas; Nicolas de la Cruz, Allan; De Arrascaeta, Gerson, Pedro; Everton

Amazonas FC vs Flamengo Prediction

Amazonas are in for a tough 90 minutes against a spirited Flamengo side who head into the game off a huge Copa Libertadores victory. Tite’s side boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should out on top once again.

Prediction: Amazonas 0-2 Flamengo