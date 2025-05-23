AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Prediction and Betting Tips | May 24, 2025 

AmaZulu entertain Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in the Premier Soccer League on Saturday. With three rounds of matches to conclude the season, there's nothing much at stake for the top-table teams.
AmaZulu will likely not secure a continental spot, as they are sixth on 34 points – 13 points adrift of the CAF Confederation Cup qualification spot. Even if they win their three remaining matches, they would still be unable to claim third spot.
Usuthu could drop below 10th if they fail to make the most of the remainder of games. They have been inconsistent both home and away off late, drawing their last match against Polokwane City (1-1) at the Moses Mabhida Stadium. In their last 10 matches, AmaZulu have won four times and lost as many.
The Pirates, meanwhile, have firmly secured second spot in the standings, with Mamelodi Sundowns having clinched the 2023-25 Premier Soccer League. Pirates have also earned qualification for the CAF Champions League alongside Sundowns. History appears to be repeating itself, as the two teams also finished in this order last season.
Bucs (59) can no longer be outstripped by third-placed Stellenbosch (47), with the visitors having one game at hand. The Pirates are unbeaten in five league matches but have suffered losses in other competitions. They have prevailed in their last three clashes with AmaZulu across competitions, though.
AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- AmaZulu have lost four times in their last five matches with the Pirates.
- The hosts have lost twice in their last five home matches with the Pirates.
- AmaZulu have won thrice and lost once in their last five home matches.
- Orlando have won thrice and lost twice in their last five road outings.
- AmaZulu have won twice and lost twice in their last five matches, while the Pirates have won thrice and lost once in the same period.
- Form Guide: AmaZulu – D-W-L-W-L; Orlando – W-D-W-W-L.
AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Prediction
AmaZulu are in search of their first win over the visitors since August 2013. Would this be a motivating factor for this game?
The Pirates boast a superior head-to-head stat over AmaZulu and will be keen to stretch their fine record against them, though. The Pirates come in as the favourites based on form.
Prediction: AmaZulu 1-3 Pirates
AmaZulu vs Orlando Pirates Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result – Pirates
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes
Tip 3: Orlando Pirates to score first – Yes
Tip 4: AmaZulu to score - Yes