America de Cali vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

America de Cali and Bahia return to action in the Copa Sudamericana when they square off in the second leg of the playoff round on Tuesday. With last week’s reverse leg ending all square, a place in the knockout stages is very much up for grabs, and this makes for a thrilling contest at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero.
In a game where both sides finished with 10 men, America de Cali were lucky to come away with a share of the spoils against Bahia in the first leg last Wednesday, as the Brazilian outfit failed to tuck away several clear-cut chances.
With that result, Diego Raimondi’s men have now gone four straight games without a win across all competitions, losing once and claiming three draws, including a goalless stalemate with Llaneros FC in the 2025 Colombian Primera A opener.
America de Cali picked up eight points from six matches in Group C of the Sudamericana to finish runners-up in the table, narrowly edging out third-placed Corinthians on goal difference.
As for Bahia, they fought back from behind to snatch a late 1-1 draw against Fortaleza when both sides met at the Estádio Governador Plácido Castelo in the Brasileiro Serie A last weekend.
Rogério Ceni’s side have gone six consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws — a run which has seen them reach the semi-finals of the Copa do Nordeste.
Bahia, who are sixth in the Serie A table, dropped down into the Sudamericana after finishing third in Group F of the Copa Libertadores with seven points from six games.
America de Cali vs Bahia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the second-ever meeting between America de Cali and Bahia, with their first encounter coming in last week’s first leg when they played out a goalless draw.
- America de Cali have managed just one win from their most recent seven games while losing twice and claiming four draws since the second week of June.
- Bahia have failed to win six of their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since May 11.
- America are unbeaten in 19 of their 20 home games in 2025, picking up nine wins and 10 draws since the turn of the year.
America de Cali vs Bahia Prediction
Given the stakes of Tuesday’s clash, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero as America de Cali and Bahia take a cautious approach to the tie.
Both sides are evenly matched on paper, but we predict America de Cali will make the most of their home advantage to seal the win.
Prediction: America de Cali 2-1 Bahia
America de Cali vs Bahia Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - America de Cali to win
Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in Bahia’s last five games)
Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the visitors’ last nine outings)