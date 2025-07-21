America de Cali vs Bahia Prediction and Betting Tips | July 22nd 2025

America de Cali and Bahia return to action in the Copa Sudamericana when they square off in the second leg of the playoff round on Tuesday. With last week’s reverse leg ending all square, a place in the knockout stages is very much up for grabs, and this makes for a thrilling contest at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero.

In a game where both sides finished with 10 men, America de Cali were lucky to come away with a share of the spoils against Bahia in the first leg last Wednesday, as the Brazilian outfit failed to tuck away several clear-cut chances.

With that result, Diego Raimondi’s men have now gone four straight games without a win across all competitions, losing once and claiming three draws, including a goalless stalemate with Llaneros FC in the 2025 Colombian Primera A opener.

America de Cali picked up eight points from six matches in Group C of the Sudamericana to finish runners-up in the table, narrowly edging out third-placed Corinthians on goal difference.

As for Bahia, they fought back from behind to snatch a late 1-1 draw against Fortaleza when both sides met at the Estádio Governador Plácido Castelo in the Brasileiro Serie A last weekend.

Rogério Ceni’s side have gone six consecutive games without defeat across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws — a run which has seen them reach the semi-finals of the Copa do Nordeste.

Bahia, who are sixth in the Serie A table, dropped down into the Sudamericana after finishing third in Group F of the Copa Libertadores with seven points from six games.

America de Cali vs Bahia Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between America de Cali and Bahia, with their first encounter coming in last week’s first leg when they played out a goalless draw.

America de Cali have managed just one win from their most recent seven games while losing twice and claiming four draws since the second week of June.

Bahia have failed to win six of their last seven away matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since May 11.

America are unbeaten in 19 of their 20 home games in 2025, picking up nine wins and 10 draws since the turn of the year.

America de Cali vs Bahia Prediction

Given the stakes of Tuesday’s clash, we anticipate a cagey affair at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero as America de Cali and Bahia take a cautious approach to the tie.

Both sides are evenly matched on paper, but we predict America de Cali will make the most of their home advantage to seal the win.

Prediction: America de Cali 2-1 Bahia

America de Cali vs Bahia Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - America de Cali to win

Tip 2: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in Bahia’s last five games)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the visitors’ last nine outings)

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More