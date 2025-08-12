America de Cali vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12th 2025

America de Cali play host to Fluminense in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana round of 16 clash at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero on Tuesday. Diego Raimondi’s men have enjoyed an unbeaten run in the competition so far and will be looking to place one foot in the quarter-finals.
America de Cali were condemned to successive defeats for the first time in the new Colombian Primera A as they were beaten 1-0 by Tolima last Saturday.
Raimondi’s side, who have failed to win three of their first four league games (2L, 1D), now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they picked up one win and five draws from their six group stage games to finish second in Group C.
America de Cali made light work of Bahia in the playoff round as they secured a 2-0 aggregate victory over the Brazilian outfit to reach the round of 16.
As for Fluminense, they reached this stage of the continental showpiece after clinching top spot in Group F with 13 points from six games.
Renato Gaucho's men won four of their six matches in the group stages while losing once and claiming one draw to finish one point above runners-up Once Caldas, who finished in the playoff spot.
Fluminense head into the midweek clash off the back of a thrilling 3-3 stalemate against Bahia in Brasileiro Serie A, where they currently sit ninth in the table with 24 points from 17 matches.
America de Cali vs Fluminense Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between America de Cali and Fluminense, and both sides will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.
- Fluminense have won just two of their last nine games across all competitions while losing five and claiming two draws since the second week of July.
- America de Cali are unbeaten in 18 of their 20 home matches across all competitions in 2025, picking up 12 wins and six draws since the turn of the year.
- Fluminense are unbeaten in seven of their last nine away games in all competitions, claiming four wins and three draws since May 18.
America de Cali vs Fluminense Prediction
While America de Cali have struggled for consistency of late, Fluminense head into the midweek clash unbeaten in their last four games and will be looking to keep the momentum going. However, both sides are evenly matched on paper and we predict they will cancel each other out, leaving it all to play for in the return leg.
Prediction: America de Cali 1-1 Fluminense
America de Cali vs Fluminense Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Draw
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of Fluminense’s last six outings)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in the visitors’ last five games)