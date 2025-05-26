America de Cali vs Racing de Montevideo Prediction and Betting Tips | May 27th 2025

America de Cali vs Racing de Montevideo face off at the Estadio Pascual Guerrero in the final Group C game of the Copa Sudamericana on Tuesday. While Cristian Chambian’s men have already been eliminated, the hosts are in contention for a top-two finish, making this a must-win for them in their push for a place in the knockout stages.

America de Cali maintained their fine run of results in the Colombian Primera A standings as they secured a 2-0 home victory over Independiente Medellín on Sunday.

Jorge Da Silva’s side have now gone eight straight games without defeat across all competitions, claiming four wins and four draws — a run which has seen them surge into a one-point lead at the top of the league table.

America turn their focus to the Copa Sudamericana, where they have picked up seven points from their five games so far to sit third in Group C, one point behind second-placed Corinthians and three off leaders Huracan.

On the other hand, Racing de Montevideo picked up a morale-boosting result last time out when they edged out Boston River 2-0 in their Uruguayan Liga AUF clash at the Estadio Osvaldo Roberto.

Before that, Chambian’s men were on a nine-game winless run in all competitions, losing five and picking up four draws since the second week of April.

Racing de Montevideo have endured a truly forgettable run in the Copa Sudamericana, where they have lost each of their five matches while conceding 13 goals and scoring twice so far.

America de Cali vs Racing de Montevideo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between America de Cali and Racing de Montevideo, with the Colombian outfit claiming a 3-1 victory in April’s reverse fixture.

America de Cali are unbeaten in their six Copa Sudamericana matches this season, including qualifying games, claiming two wins and four draws while scoring seven goals and conceding five.

Racing have lost all but one of their last four away matches, with a goalless draw against Danubio in the Uruguayan top flight on May 3 being the exception.

America de Cali are yet to lose a home game across all competitions this season, having picked up eight wins and four draws from their 12 games so far.

America de Cali vs Racing de Montevideo Prediction

While Racing will be looking to go down swinging, America de Cali know they cannot afford to drop points on the final day as they aim to secure a place in the knockout stages.

That said, we predict Da Silva’s men will fly out of the blocks on Tuesday and come away with the desired result in front of their home fans.

Prediction: America de Cali 2-0 Racing de Montevideo

America de Cali vs Racing de Montevideo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - America de Cali to win

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in America de Cali’s last six games)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the hosts’ last 10 matches)

