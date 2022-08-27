America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | August 28, 2022

America Mineiro and Atletico Mineiro will square off at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio in Round 24 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Sunday.

The Alvinegro head into the weekend unbeaten in 19 of the last 20 meetings between the two teams and will look to continue in the same vein.

America Mineiro were denied a fifth league win on the trot last Sunday, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Athletico Paranaense.

That followed a 2-2 draw with Sao Paulo in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinal clash on August 19 as they lost 3-2 on aggregate. With 31 points from 23 games, America Mineiro are ninth in the Brasileiro Serie A table, level on points with tenth-placed Red Bull Bragantino.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro were sent crashing down to earth with a 1-0 home loss against Goias in their last game. Before that, they picked up a hard-earned 1-0 victory away to Coritiba a fortnight ago, snapping a six-game winless run.

Atletico Mineiro have now claimed nine wins and lost six of their 23 league games, collecting 35 points and sitting seventh in the points table. They are three points off the final Copa Libertadores qualification spot.

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With their first meeting coming in 1913, Sunday’s matchup will be another edition of the heated rivalry between the two Minas Gerais outfits.

Atletico Mineiro boast a superior record in this fixture, claiming 195 wins from the last 399 meetings between the two teams.

America Mineiro have picked up 104 wins in this period, while the spoils have been shared on 100 occasions.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games across competitions, claiming three wins and two draws.

Atletico Mineiro have managed just one win in their last eight outings, losing five and picking up two draws.

America Mineiro 2-2 Atletico Mineiro Prediction

Given the history of this fixture, another fiercely contested battle at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio could ensue. While America Mineiro head into the weekend as the more in-form team, Atletico Mineiro could do just enough to leave with a share of the spoils.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-1 Atletico Mineiro

America Mineiro vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in six of the last eight games between the two teams.)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have more than five bookings in four of their last five clashes.)

Edited by Bhargav