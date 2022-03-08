America Mineiro vs Barcelona SC prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022

America Mineiro will host Barcelona SC at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores qualifier on Tuesday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Villa Nova MG at the same ground in the Campeonato Mineiro on Saturday. Gustavo Crecci's 70th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Barcelona SC secured maximum points in a 3-1 away victory over Nueve de Octubre in the Ecuadorian Liga Pro. All four goals came in the first half, with Jhon Casierra scoring a brace for the visitors.

Prior to that, they secured progress to this stage on the continent with a routine 3-0 aggregate victory over Universitario.

America Mineiro needed a 5-4 penalty shootout victory to progress against Club Guarani. They successfully overcame being 3-0 down on aggregate by halftime of the second leg, with Devis Llach forcing penalties thanks to a last-gasp winner in injury time.

America Mineiro vs Barcelona SC Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides and the winner of the tie will secure progress to the group stage of the competition.

The hosts have managed two wins from their last five matches in all competitions. Barcelona SC are unbeaten in all seven matches they have played this season, winning the last six consecutively.

America Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-D-W

Barcelona SC form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

America Mineiro vs Barcelona SC Team News

America Mineiro

Everaldo is the only known injury concern for the Brazilian hosts.

Injury: Everaldo

Suspension: None

Barcelona SC

Damian Diaz is the only injury concern for the Ecuadorians, while Luca Sosa is suspended due to his early red card against Universitario.

Injury: Damian Diaz

Suspension: Luca Sosa

America Mineiro vs Barcelona SC Predicted XI

America MG Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jailson (GK); Marlon, Eder, Iago Martins, Patric; Lucas Prigioli, Juninho; Felipe Azevedo, Ale, Matheusinho; Wellington Pauliste

Barcelona SC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Javier Burrai (GK); Leonel Quinonez, Carlos Rodriguez, Dario Alvarez, Byron Segura; Leonai Almeida, Michael Carabali; Cristian Penilla, Gabriel Casierra, Emmanuel Martinez; Gonzalo Mastriani

America Mineiro vs Barcelona SC Prediction

Despite their recent inconsistencies, America MG are still favorites in the game, owing to home advantage and their superior pedigree on the continent.

Nevertheless, Barcelona SC's recent fine run suggests that they will fancy their chances of leaving Brazil with a positive result. Given the high stakes nature of the game, a cagey fixture can be expected and we are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-1 Barcelona SC

