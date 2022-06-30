America Mineiro vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | 30th June | Copa do Brasil 2022

The first-leg fixtures of the Copa do Brasil round of 16 conclude on Thursday as America Mineiro square off against Botafogo at the Estádio Independência.

America Mineiro secured a 5-0 win over second-tier side Centro Sporti Alagoano in their previous round of fixtures. Botafogo recorded a 6-0 win against fourth-tier side Ceilândia Esporte Clube in their third-round fixture.

America Mineiro have hit a poor run of form in their recent fixtures and are without a win in their last five league games.

Botafogo saw their two-game winning run in the league come to an end as they were defeated 1-0 by Fluminense in their Brazilian Serie A fixture on Sunday.

America Mineiro vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 13th meeting between the two sides across all competitions since 1998. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with four wins for either side and four games ending in draws.

This will be the first meeting in the Copa do Brasil between the two sides with the bulk of the meetings coming in the Brazilian Serie A. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since 2018.

America MG are undefeated in their last six matches in the Copa do Brasil while Botafogo RJ are undefeated in 11 of their last 12 cup fixtures.

Only Cuiaba have scored fewer goals (nine) than America Mineiro (11) in the Brazilian Serie A this season but America have scored five goals in the two games in the Copa do Brasil.

Botafogo have scored six goals in the two games in the competition and have kept a clean sheet in both these games. They have kept a clean sheet in six of their last eight cup fixtures.

America Mineiro have seen under 2.5 goals in their last four matches against Botafogo RJ in all competitions.

America Mineiro vs Botafogo Prediction

America Mineiro have failed to score in their last five games across all competitions and will likely come up short in this fixture as well. Botafogo have had similar troubles in front of the goal but have scored four goals in their last five games, including three goals in their last away game at Internacional. They should be able to eke out a narrow win in this fixture.

Prediction: America Mineiro 0-1 Botafogo

America Mineiro vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Botafogo.

Tip 2: Goals - Over/under 2.5 goals - Under 2.5.

Tip 3: Botafogo to score in the second half - Yes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far