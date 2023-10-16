America Mineiro vs Botafogo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 18th 2023

In a clash between teams from extreme ends of the table, last-placed America Mineiro will entertain Botafogo at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in the Brazilian Serie A on Wednesday.

The hosts are winless in their last five league outings and fell to a 3-2 away loss at Fortaleza last time around. It was their 16th defeat of the season and Coritiba, who recorded a win last week, moved to 19th place in the league table.

The visitors returned to winning ways after four games and in their previous outing, quickfire goals from Júnior Santos and Tiquinho Soares in the first half helped them record a 2-0 away win over Fluminense.

They have a nine-point lead over second-placed RB Bragantino at the top of the league standings. The hosts, meanwhile, trail 19th-placed Coritiba by just two points.

America Mineiro vs Botafogo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 16 times in all competitions, with 12 meetings taking place in Serie A. These meetings have been contested closely between them, with the hosts having a narrow 6-5 lead in wins and five games ending in draws.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat in their last five meetings against the visitors, with that loss coming in the reverse fixture away from home in May.

Botafogo have the best attacking and defensive records in Serie A this season, scoring 42 goals and conceding 16 times in 26 games.

America Mineiro, meanwhile, have the worst defensive record, conceding 54 times in 26 games.

America have failed to score in three of their last five home games in Serie A, while the visitors have failed to score in four of their last five away league outings.

America Mineiro vs Botafogo Prediction

Coelho have just four wins in Serie A this season, with all of them coming at home. They have struggled in their recent games though, suffering three defeats in their last four league outings.

Interestingly, they have never lost a Serie A game at home against the visitors and will look to count on the home advantage in this match. Fabián Bustos will welcome back Esteban Burgos, Wanderson, Matheusinho, and Matheus Cavichioli from injuries, bolstering his options for the match.

Striker Rodrigo Varanda is expected to be the only absentee as Felipe Azevedo should start here after returning from a two-game suspension.

Estrela Solitária returned to winning ways after four games and will look to continue that form in this match. A piece of good news for them is that defender Rafael da Silva has returned to the field for the first time following a lengthy injury spell. Nonetheless, he is still months away from full fitness.

On-loan striker Carlos Alberto is ineligible to play against his parent club and will sit this one out. Tchê Tchê will be absent through suspension while Matheus Nascimento and Diego Hernández are unavailable after being called up for international duty.

The visitors have never recorded an away win against the hosts and will have a weakened squad for the match as well. With that in mind, and considering their poor away record, we expect the two teams to settle for a draw.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-1 Botafogo

America Mineiro vs Botafogo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Tiquinho Soares to score or assist any time - Yes