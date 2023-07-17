America Mineiro vs Colo Colo Prediction and Betting Tips | July 18, 2023 

America Mineiro host Colo Colo at the Arena Independencia on Tuesday (July 18) in the second leg of the last 32 of the CONMEBOL Sudamericana.

The hosts have struggled this season, finding themselves rock-bottom in the Brasileiro Serie A and will hope they can find better luck in the continent. America, though, have it all to do after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the first leg last week.

Colo Colo, meanwhile, have had their struggles this season and only find themselves in the Copa Sudamericana after a disappointing showing in the Copa Libertadores group stage. They, however; picked up a well deserved win in the first leg, with Leonardo Gil scoring a brace before their Brazilian counterparts netted a late consolation goal.

The visitors have never won the Copa Sudamericana, coming closest to doing so in 2006 when they finished runner-up.

America Mineiro vs Colo Colo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the second meeting between America MG and Colo Colo. The two sides faced off for the first time in the first leg last week.

America are without a clean sheet in three games.

Only two of Los Albos' seven league wins this season have come away from home.

America have scored 13 continental goals this season, with eight of them coming at home.

Colo Colo have failed to win their three continental games away from home.

America Mineiro vs Colo Colo Prediction

America are on a three-game losing streak and have won just two of their last nine games across competitions. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games.

Colo Colo, meanwhile, have won their last three games after going winless in five. They have, however, struggled on the road this year and could see defeat here.

Prediction: America 3-1 Colo Colo

America Mineiro vs Colo Colo Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: America

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of America's last nine games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have acored in eight of the Coelho's last nine games.)