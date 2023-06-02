America Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction and Betting Tips | June 3rd 2023

America Mineiro and Corinthians return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they lock horns at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio on Saturday.

Vagner Mancini’s side will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors, having failed to win the last three meetings between the sides.

America Mineiro were dumped out of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday as they fell to a penalty-shootout loss against Internacional at the Estádio José Pinheiro Borda.

The Coelho have now lost their last three games on the bounce, including a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Botafogo in the Serie A on May 28.

With four points from their opening eight games, America Mineiro are currently 19th in the Serie A standings, just one point above rock-bottom Coritiba.

Elsewhere, Corinthians booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil last time out courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro.

Vanderlei Luxemburgo’s men now turn their attention to Serie A, where they picked up a similar 2-0 victory over Fluminense on May 28 which brought their six-match winless run to an end.

Corinthians have picked up eight points from eight matches to sit 14th in the league table, but could move level on points with 11th-placed Atletico Paranaense with a win this weekend.

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With five wins from the last 13 meetings between the sides, Corinthians boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

America Mineiro have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on five occasions.

The Coelho are unbeaten in three consecutive games against Corinthians, claiming one win and three draws, and have lost just one of their last seven meetings since September 2018.

Luxemburgo’s men currently hold the division’s worst away record, having lost all four away matches so far.

America Mineiro have managed just one win at home in Serie A this season while losing three of their four matches.

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Prediction

Still licking their wounds from their cup exit, America Mineiro will head into the weekend in search of a pick-me-up. While Corinthians appear to have hit their stride of late, their woeful form away from home makes the Coelho slight favorites.

We predict America Mineiro will do just enough to force a share of the spoils.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-1 Corinthians

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last 10 meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: More than 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in all but one of their last five clashes)

