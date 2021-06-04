America Mineiro vs Corinthians prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

America Mineiro will aim to end their four-game winless run when they host Corinthians at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio on Sunday.

The visitors, on the other hand, will aim to quickly move on from Thursday's 2-0 defeat against Atletico Goianiense in the Copa do Brasil.

After a two-year stint in the second tier, America Mineiro gained promotion into Serie A last season. However, they suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Atletico Paranaense in their opening league game.

In a closely fought contest Carlos Eduardo's 87th-minute strike was all that separated both sides at the Arena da Baixada Stadium.

The loss was followed by a goalless draw against Criciuma in the Copa do Brazil on Thursday.

Alexi Stival's men are now winless in their last four games, dating back to a 3-1 win over Cruzeiro on May 5.

After their opening successive Copa Sudamericana wins against Huancayo and River Plate de Asuncion, Corinthians have come crashing down to earth in recent outings.

Sylvinho's side opened their Serie A campaign with a 1-0 defeat against Atletico Goianiense before suffering another home loss to the same opponents in their Copa do Brasil first-leg clash on Thursday.

Ronald and Joao Paulo scored in the first half to hand the visitors a 2-0 first-leg win. Corinthians have now lost four of their last six outings and will aim to find their feet in the coming weeks.

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Head-To-Head

This will be the 12th meeting between the two Serie A sides. America Mineiro have picked up three wins, while Corinthians have claimed five. Three games have ended all square.

They last met back in November 2020, where the spoils were shared in an entertaining 1-1 draw.

America Mineiro Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-W

Corinthians Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-L

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Team News

Corinthians

The hosts will have to cope without Jemerson, who has been sidelined with injury. Full-back Fagner will also sit out the game after picking up a red card last time out, while Romulo Otero is on international duty with Venezuela.

Injured: Jemerson

Suspended: Fagner

America Mineiro

Meanwhile, the visitors will be without the services of Marcelo Toscano, Luiz Fernando, Gustavinho and João Paulo through injuries. Twenty-three-year-old midfielder Yan Sasse is also a doubt for the game as he recovers from a lengthy injury problem.

Injured: Marcelo Toscano, Luiz Fernando, João Paulo, Gustavinho

Doubtful: Yan Sasse

Suspended: None

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Predicted XI

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Matheus Cavichioli; Diego Ferreira, Ricardo Silva, Eduardo Bauermann, Anderson; Zé Ricardo; Juninho, Alê, Ademir, Felipe Azevedo; Rodolfo

Corinthains Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Cássio; Fabio Santos; Gil, Raul Gustavo, Lucas Piton; Xavier, Ramiro; Gustavo Silva, Luan, Mateus Vital; Jo

America Mineiro vs Corinthians Predictions

After the opening day defeats, America Mineiro and Corinthians are currently 16th and 17th in the Seira A table respectively. While they will both be looking for their first win of the season, we predict the hosts will steal all three points as they take on an injury-hit Corinthians side.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-2 Corinthians Predictions

Edited by Shardul Sant