America Mineiro vs Cuiaba prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

America Mineiro invite Cuiaba to the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in Brazilian Serie A action on Friday.

The home team are winless in their last three league outings, playing two draws in a row. They held Corinthians to a 1-1 draw with Gustavo Silva scoring the equalizing goal to deny America the three points from the match.

Cuiaba are winless in their last five league games, suffering three losses and playing out two draws in that period. They failed to record a single shot on target in their game against Athletico Paranaense on Sunday and ended up suffering a 1-0 loss.

America Mineiro vs Cuiaba Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths six times across all competitions. Four games came in the Brazilian second division, while they met for the first time in Serie A last season.

They last met at Arena Pantanal in league action in March last year, with Coelho recording a 2-0 win.

America Mineiro form guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-L

Cuiaba form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-L

America Mineiro vs Cuiaba Team News

America Mineiro

Índio Ramirez, João Paulo, Paulinho Boia, Jori and Berrío remain sidelined with injuries at the moment. A week's rest between their last game and this one has helped Everaldo, Wellington Paulista, Germán Conti and Danilo Avelar to recover from their respective injuries.

Iago Maidana suffered a foot injury in the game against Corinthians and is the latest casualty for the home team.

Injured: Indio Ramírez, Pedrinho, Paulinho Boia, Juninho, Iago Maidana

Doubtful: Jori, Berrío, Edu

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cuiaba

Elton is the only reported injury concern for Dourado while Alesson picked up the third yellow card of the campaign and will serve a one-match ban here.

Injured: Elton

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Alesson

Unavailable: None

America Mineiro vs Cuiaba Predicted XIs

America Mineiro (3-5-2): Jailson (GK); Marlon, Juninho Valoura, Luan Patrick; Lucas Kal, Patric, Zé Ricardo, Felipe Azevedo, Rodriguinho; Aloisio, Henrique Almeida

Cuiaba Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Walter; João Lucas, Marllon, Alan Empereur, Uendel; Marcão Silva, Pepê; Felipe Marques, Valdívia, Christhian Rivas; Jenison

America Mineiro vs Cuiaba Prediction

Both sides have struggled in front of goal this season, with the hosts scoring nine goals in eight games and Cuiaba scoring just six goals (the second-worst attacking record in the league).

While the Belo Horizonte-based side have a lengthy injury list at the moment, they performed well against Corinthians last time around and we back them to emerge victorious in this match.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-0 Cuiaba

