America Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2022 

America Mineiro and Deportes Tolima will battle for three points in the Copa Libertadores on Wednesday.

The home side will be looking to return to winning ways following their harrowing 3-0 defeat away to Santos in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. Vinicius Zanocelo scored a second-half brace to guide his side to the win.

Deportes Tolima claimed a 2-0 away win over Alianza Petrolera. Juan Caicedo and Yohandy Orozco scored late second-half goals to inspire the win for their team.

They will turn their attention to the continent, where they sit in third place in Group D on one point. America Mineiro sit at the bottom of the standings, joint-level on one point with their opponents on Wednesday.

America Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides. The home side have managed two wins and a draw from their last five matches in all competitions.

Deportes Tolima have three wins and one draw from the same number of matches in all competitions.

America Mineiro form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-L

Deportes Tolima form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

America Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima Team News

America Mineiro

Iago Maidana, Lucas Kal, Marlon, Wellington Paulista and Orlando Berrio have all been sidelined with injury concerns.

Injuries: Iago Maidana, Lucas Kal, Marlon, Wellington Paulista, Orlando Berrio

Suspension: None

Deportes Tolima

Juan Pablo Nieto, Sergio Mosquera and Anderson Angulo have both been ruled out due to injuries. There are no suspension concerns for the visitors. Jose Moya is suspended.

Injuries: Juan Pablo Nieto, Anderson Angulo, Sergio Mosquera

Suspension: Jose Moya

America Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima Predicted XI

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-5-1): Jailson (GK); Joao Paulo, Eder Ferreira, Iago Maidana, Patric; Ze Ricardo, Felipe Azevedo, Ale, Juninho, Everaldo; Paulinho Boia

Deportes Tolima Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Alexander Dominguez (GK); Junior Hernandez, Eduar Caicedo, Julian Quinones, Jonathan Marulanda; Juan Rios, Brayan Rovira; Jeison Lucumi, Daniel Catano, Anderson Plata; Michael Rangel

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

America Mineiro vs Deportes Tolima Prediction

The two sides are in almost identical form and there is little to choose from between them. They each need a win to boost their chances of progressing to the next stage of the competition.

Although one team could nick a win, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-1 Deportes Tolima

Edited by Peter P