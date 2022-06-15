America Mineiro vs Fluminense prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021-22

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this week and will see America Mineiro host Fluminense at the Arena Independencia on Wednesday.

America Mineiro have struggled for form of late after a fairly decent start to the league season. They were beaten 1-0 by Sao Paulo last time out, perhaps deserving of more from the game as they created multiple chances but failed to convert.

The hosts have picked up 14 points from 11 games this season and sit eighth in the table. They will now be looking to get their campaign back on track with a win.

Fluminense are not in much better form than their opponents. They lost 2-0 to Atletico Goianiense in their last game and were fortunate not to have lost by a wider margin after David Braz's early dismissal.

The Tricolor sit a place above their midweek opponents in the league standings, level on points, albeit with a better goal difference. They will be looking to shake off their latest result and return to winning ways here.

America Mineiro vs Fluminense Head-to-Head

Wednesday's game will mark the 10th meeting between America Mineiro and Fluminense. Both sides have won four games apiece and have drawn once.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last season, which Fluminense won 2-0.

America Mineiro Form Guide: L-L-W-D-D

Fluminense Form Guide: L-W-L-L-W

America Mineiro vs Fluminense Team News

America Mineiro

Manager Vagner Mancini will be unable to call on Indio Ramírez, Pedrinho, Paulinho Boia and Iago Maidana this week as they are all injured. Jory and Berrio are both doubts for this one as they return to full fitness.

Injured: Indio Ramírez, Pedrinho, Paulinho Boia, Iago Maidana

Doubtful: Jory, Berrío

Suspended: None

Fluminense

The visitors have a fairly lengthy list of absentees ahead of their midweek clash, including Fred, Luan Freitas and Mario Pineida, who are all injured. David Braz, Jhon Arias and Andre Trindade are all set to miss out due to suspensions.

Injured: Fred, Luan Freitas, Mario Pineida

Doubtful: Nino

Suspended: David Braz, Jhon Arias, Andre Trindade

America Mineiro vs Fluminense Predicted XI

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jailson (GK); Marlon Lopes, German Conti, Eder, Patric; Lucas Kal; Felipe Azevedo, Ale, Juninho, Everaldo; Aloisio

Fluminense Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): Fabio (GK); Samuel Xavier, Manoel, Luccas Claro, Cris Silva; Felipe Melo, Wellington; Willian, Ganso, Luiz Henrique; German Cano

America Mineiro vs Fluminense Prediction

America Mineiro are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last eight games across all competitions. Three of their four league wins this season have, however, come on home turf and they will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week.

Fluminense have lost three of their last four games after going undefeated in their seven games prior. They will be desperate to return to top form and could do that with a win against a struggling America Mineiro side.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-2 Fluminense

