America Mineiro vs Fortaleza Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2023

America Mineiro and Fortaleza square off in a thrilling all-Brazilian affair in the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The Leão do Pici journey to the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio, where they have lost three of their last four visits and will need to show their mettle as they eye their first-ever continental title.

America Minero were left red-faced in the Brasileiro Serie A once again as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Fluminense on Saturday.

Fabian Bustos’ side have now lost their last four league matches and have gone 10 straight without a win, losing seven and claiming three draws since June’s 2-0 victory over Corinthians.

America Mineiro now return to the Copa Sudamericana, where they thrashed Colo-Colo 6-3 in the last 32 before needing penalties to see off Red Bull Bragantino in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Fortaleza made it two successive Serie A wins last weekend when they edged out Internacional 1-0 away from home.

Prior to that, the Leão do Pici thrashed Santos 4-0 on August 13 to bring their run of four straight league defeats to an end.

Fortaleza now turn their attention to the Copa Sudamericana, where they picked up 15 points from six matches to finish as Group H winners before scrapping through the round of 16 courtesy of a 2-1 aggregate win over Libertad.

America Mineiro vs Fortaleza Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With four wins from the last seven meetings between the sides, Fortaleza boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

America Mineiro have picked up three wins in that time, including a 2-1 victory in their most recent Serie A clash back in May.

Bustos’ side are currently on a run of just one win in their last seven matches while losing four and picking up two draws since mid-July.

Fortaleza are on a three-match undefeated streak, picking up two wins and one draw since a 1-0 loss against Goias on August 5.

America Mineiro vs Fortaleza Prediction

Fortaleza have hit their stride in recent weeks and will be backing themselves against an out-of-sorts Mineiro side who have lost three of their last four games. Bustos’ men have struggled for results at home and we fancy the visitors claiming a vital first-leg victory.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-2 Fortaleza

America Mineiro vs Fortaleza Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Fortaleza to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in nine of America Mineiro’s last 10 games)