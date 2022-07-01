America Mineiro vs Goias Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd July | Brasileiro 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this weekend and will see America Mineiro host Goias at the Arena Independencia on Sunday in the 15th matchday of the Brazilian top-flight.

America Mineiro have fallen off the pace after a fairly decent start to the league season. They were beaten 3-0 by Flamengo in their last league outing and were fortunate not to have lost by a larger margin as they were repeatedly carved apart by their opponents.

The home side have picked up just 15 points from 14 games this season, and sit 17th in the league table. They can exit the drop zone with maximum points this weekend and will be looking to do just that.

Goias have had mixed results this season and have particularly struggled for form of late before returning to winning ways last weekend. They beat Cuiaba 1-0 in their last game, with striker Pedro Raul scoring the sole goal of the game with a volleyed effort after good work from Dieguinho down the right.

The Verdao sit 14th in the league table, just two points above their Sunday opponents. They will be looking to build on their latest result this weekend and move up the table.

America Mineiro vs Goias Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been seven meetings between America Mineiro and Goias. The hosts are winless in all seven matchups, losing four times and drawing the other three, including their most recent meeting which ended 1-1.

America Mineiro have kept just one clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Goias are winless in their last three away games across all competitions.

All but one of the Coelho's league wins this season have come on home turf.

The hosts have kept the joint-fewest clean sheets in the Brasileiro Serie A this season.

America Mineiro vs Goias Prediction

America Mineiro are on a five-game winless and goalless run in the league, with four of those games ending in defeat. They ended a run of back-to-back home defeats with a 3-0 win over Botafogo in the cup on Thursday and will be looking to take confidence from that.

Goias' latest result ended a five-game winless run across all competitions which saw them suffer defeat twice. They have lost just one of their last five games on the road and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

The visitors have an unbeaten record in this fixture and we are backing them to extend that run this Sunday.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-1 Goias

America Mineiro vs Goias Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

Tip 3 - Goias to concede first: YES (The Verdao have conceded the first goal in five of their last seven games)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far