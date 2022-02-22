America Mineiro vs Guarani prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 Copa Libertadores

America Mineiro host Club Guarani in their Copa Libertadores second-round fixture on Wednesday. This will be the first-ever appearance in the continental competition for the hosts.

The visiting side faced an exit from the second-round fixture in the previous edition and will be hoping to secure a better finish this season.

The hosts have enjoyed a decent start to the Campeonato Mineiro campaign this season and find themselves in fourth place in the league standings. Guarani are winless in the Division Profesional Apertura phase fixtures so far.

America Mineiro vs Guarani Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive fixture between the two sides. The hosts have qualified for the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history.

America Mineiro form guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D

Guarani form guide (all competitions): L-L-D

America Mineiro vs Guarani Team News

America Mineiro

Matheus Cavichioli will be ruled out of the first leg fixture as he continues to recover from heart surgery. A total of 45 players were registered with CONMEBOL for this competition by the club, so they should be able to field a strong starting XI here.

Orlando Berrío is also expected to miss out on this game following a tibia fracture earlier this month.

Injured: Matheus Cavichioli, Orlando Berrío

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Guarani

There are no reported injuries for the visiting side for this game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

America Mineiro vs Guarani Predicted XI

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jailson (GK); Joao Paulo, Carlos Junio, Arthur, Patric; Juninho, Juninho Valoura; Felipe Azevedo, Matheusinho, Carlos Aberto; Wellington Paulista

Guarani Predicted XI (4-4-2): Devis Vásquez (GK); Julio González, Marcos Cáceres, Roberto Fernández Urbieta, Guillermo Benítez; Marcelo Gonzalez, Rodrigo Fernández, Jorge Mendoza, Alberto Contrera; Alejandro Samudio Ramírez, Fernando Fernandez

America Mineiro vs Guarani Prediction

On paper, the hosts seem to have enjoyed a better run in league fixtures so far. In their eight games, they have four wins to their name while two games have ended in draws and they have lost two games.

In three games so far, the Paraguayan side are yet to find the back of the net while conceding three goals. They suffered a 2-0 loss in their previous outing and might struggle here.

While the game is not expected to be a high-scoring one, given the home advantage of America Mineiro, the Brazilians should secure a narrow win.

Prediction: America Mineiro 2-1 Guarani

