America Mineiro vs Internacional Prediction and Betting Tips | June 25, 2023

Internacional set out to pick up their first Serie A away win of the season when they visit the Arena Independencia to face America Mineiro on Sunday (June 25).

Vagner Mancini’s men are unbeaten in four home games against the Colorados in the league and will looke to extend the impressive run. America, meanwhile, failed to return to winning ways as they fell to a 3-1 defeat at Gremio on Thursday.

Before that, the Coelho were held to a 2-2 draw by Athletico Paranaense on June 11, which snapped their two-game winning streak. With eight points from 11 games, America are 18th in the league table, four points above rock-bottom Coritiba.

Meanwhile, Internacional maintained their fine run of results with a 1-0 win over Coritiba at the Couto Pereira Stadium. Mano Menezes’ side have gone seven games without defeat, winning fivem since a 3-1 loss to Gremio on May 21.

The Colorados are eighth in the standings, level on 17 points with Red Bull Bragantino and Fortaleza.

America Mineiro vs Internacional Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Internacional have been the dominant side in the fixture, winning ten of their last 18 meetings.

America have picked up five wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared thrice.

Internacional are winless in four visits to the Arena Independencia in the league, losing three since a 4-2 win in June 2011.

America are unbeaten in five of their last seven home games across competitions, claiming four wins, since mid-May.

The Colorados are unbeaten in four away games, winning twice since a defeat against Gremio in May.

America Mineiro vs Internacional Prediction

While America will look to arrest their slump, standing in their way are an Internacional side unbeaten in seven outings. The Colorados should pick up from where they dropped off against Coritiba and claim another narrow win.

Prediction: America 0-1 Internacional

America Mineiro vs Internacional Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Internacional

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of their last nine meetings.)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have also been fewer than 11 corners in six of their last eight clashes.)

Poll : 0 votes