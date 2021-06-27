America Mineiro vs Internacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

America Mineiro host Internacional at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in Brazil's Serie A on Monday, with both sides not starting the season particularly well.

America Mineiro are currently 19th in the table and have not yet won a single league game this season. Cauan Almeida's side are currently on a 10-game winless streak and have been woeful this season.

The Coelho will have to try and drastically improve their performances or risk being involved in a relegation scrap.

Internacional have also not had a strong start to the season. Osmar Loss' side are currently 13th in the table, with a win on Monday potentially taking them into the top four.

The Colorado have produced inconsistent form, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. This will be a great opportunity for them to win against a poor America Mineiro side.

This is sure to be a scrappy contest, with neither side playing their best football at the moment.

America Mineiro vs Internacional Head-to-Head

The recent head-to-head record between the two sides is evenly split down the middle, with both sides winning two of their last five meetings.

Internacional beat America Mineiro 2-0 the last time the two sides met, back in 2018, courtesy of goals from Leandro Damiao and Edenilson

America Mineiro Form Guide: D-L-D-L-D

Internacional Form Guide: L-W-L-D-W

America Mineiro vs Internacional Team News

Ademir Santos will be a huge miss for America Mineiro

America Mineiro

Ricardo Silva will miss Monday's game due to suspension. Meanwhile, Matheus Cavichioli will be returning to the squad after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

Ademir Santos and Marlon are still unavailable due to injury.

Injured: Ademir Santos, Marlon

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Ricardo Silva

Internacional

Internacional will have a host of players missing for Monday's game, with Taison, Jose Gabriel, Moises and Rodrigo Moledo all out due to injury.

Caio and Danilo Fernandes were suspended for the game, while Jose Paolo Guerrero is away on international duty with Peru.

Injured: Taison, Jose Gabriel, Moises, Rodrigo Moledo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Caio, Danilo Fernandes

Unavailable: Jose Paolo Guerrero

America Mineiro vs Internacional Predicted XI

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jori; Alan Ruschel, Anderson, Lucas Kal, Eduardo, Ze Ricardo, Juninho; Felipe Azevedo, Rodolfo, Juninho; Ribamar

Internacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Daniel; Heitor, Victor Cuesta, Lucas Ribeiro, Leonardo; Edenilson, Johnny; Patrick, Thiago Galhardo, Mauricio; Yuri Alberto

America Mineiro vs Internacional Prediction

With neither side being in good form, one should not expect a particularly enthralling contest.

We predict Internacional will come out on top with a hard-fought victory.

Prediction: America Mineiro 0-1 Internacional

