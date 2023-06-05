America Mineiro vs Millonarios Prediction and Betting Tips | June 7th 2023

America Mineiro and Millonarios go head-to-head at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio in Group F of the Copa Sudamericana on Wednesday.

The Colombian outfit have enjoyed an unbeaten campaign so far and could secure a place in the knockout stages with a win.

America Mineiro returned to winning ways last Saturday when they edged out Corinthians 2-0 in their Brasileiro Serie A clash.

Prior to that, Vagner Mancini’s men were on a three-match losing streak.

With four points from four matches, America Mineiro are currently third in Group F, five points off second-placed Defensa in the knockout-stage playoff spot with just two games left to play.

Millonarios, on the other hand, sit at the top of the group, having picked up 10 points from their opening four matches.

Alberto Gamero’s side made it four consecutive wins in all competitions on Sunday when they edged out America de Cali 2-1 in the Colombian top flight.

Millonarios are currently unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions and could seal their spot in the knockout stages with all three points on Wednesday.

America Mineiro vs Millonarios Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between America Mineiro and Millonarios, with May’s reverse fixture ending in a 1-1 draw.

Millonarios are currently on an 11-match unbeaten run, stretching back to April’s 1-0 loss against Junior Barranquilla on April 30.

America Mineiro have won three of their last four home matches, with May’s 3-2 defeat against Defensa being the exception.

Millonarios have lost just one of their last 10 away matches across all competitions while picking up four wins and five draws since mid-March.

America Mineiro vs Millonarios Prediction

Millonarios are currently firing on all cylinders and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in the continental campaign. While America Mineiro have lost three of their last four matches, they have been solid at home and we fancy them holding out for a share of the spoils on Wednesday.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-1 Millonarios

America Mineiro vs Millonarios Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Millonarios have failed to keep a clean sheet in four of their last five away matches)

Tip 3: Less than 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in five of America Mineiro’s last six games)

