America Mineiro vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | 22nd July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

America Mineiro will host Palmeiras at the Arena Independencia on Friday in the 18th game week of the Brasileiro Serie A.

Mineiro have performed rather poorly in the league after a fairly decent start to their season as they find themselves in the drop zone. They were beaten 3-0 on home turf by Red Bull Bragantino in their last game, conceding all three goals in the first half.

The Coelho have picked up 18 points from 17 games this season and sit 17th in the league standings. They'll look to pick up points this weekend and pull clear of the drop zone.

Palmeiras, meanwhile, shook off their Copa do Brazil disappointments to return to winning ways in the league earlier this week and continue their title charge. They picked up a comfortable 1-0 victory over Cuiaba last time out, with 19-year-old Gabriel Veron scoring winner.

The visitors sit atop the Brasileiro Serie A standings, with 33 points from 17 games. They'll look to kick on fromthat as they continue their pursuit of an 11th league title.

America Mineiro vs Palmeiras Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 15 meetings between Mineiro and Palmeiras. The hosts have won just two of those games, while Palmeiras have won seven. Their other six matchups have ended in draws.

The last meeting between the two teams saw Mineiro run out 2-1 winners, ending their ten-game winless run in the fixture.

All but one of the Coelho's league wins this season have come on home turf.

Palmeiras have picked up the most points on the road in the Brasileiro Serie A this season.

The visitors have won nine league games this season, the most in the division.

America Mineiro vs Palmeiras Prediction

Mineiro have lost four of their last five Brasileiro Serie A games and have won just one of their last eight in the competition. They have, however, lost just one of their last four games on home turf and will hope to maximise their home advantage.

Palmeiras saw their three-game winless run get snapped. However, they're unbeaten away from home in the league this season and should continue that run this weekend.

Prediction: America Mineiro 0-2 Palmeiras.

America Mineiro vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Palmeiras.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side has found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five games).

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the Coelho's last four outings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals).

