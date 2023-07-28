America Mineiro vs Palmeiras Prediction and Betting Tips | July 30th 2023

The Brasileiro Serie A returns with a fresh set of fixtures when America Mineiro and Palmeiras square off at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio on Sunday.

The Coelho will be looking to end their run of six straight league games without a win and begin their surge from the bottom end of the table.

America Mineiro’s winless run in Serie A extended to six games last Saturday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Flamengo.

This followed a 5-1 victory over Colo Colo in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana last-32 clash on July 18 which saw them complete a 6-3 aggregate victory over the Chilean side.

With 10 points from 15 matches, America Mineiro are currently 19th in the Serie A table, just one point above rock-bottom Vasco da Gama.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out Fortaleza 3-1 on home turf.

Prior to that, Abel Ferreira’s men failed to win five consecutive matches, a run which saw them crash out of the Copa do Brasil in the quarter-final courtesy of a 3-1 aggregate loss to Sao Paulo.

With 28 points from 16 matches, Palmeiras are currently fourth in the Serie A table, level on points with third-placed Flamengo.

America Mineiro vs Palmeiras Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With nine wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Palmeiras boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

America Mineiro have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Palmeiras are unbeaten in all but one of their last 13 matches against the Coelho, claiming eight wins and four draws since September 2013.

America Minero have lost just one of their last five home matches across all competitions while claiming four wins and one draw since the start of June.

Ferreira’s side are winless in their last three Serie A away matches, picking up two points from a possible nine since a 2-0 victory at Sao Paulo on June 11.

America Mineiro vs Palmeiras Prediction

Buoyed by their impressive team display against Fortaleza, Palmeiras will head into the weekend with renewed confidence. The visitors have won four of their last five games against the Coelho and we predict they will come out on top once again.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-2 Palmeiras

America Mineiro vs Palmeiras Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Palmeiras to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in America Mineiro’s last five matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - Yes (There have been 11 or more corner kicks in nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams)