America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th July | Brasileiro Serie A 2022

The Brasileiro Serie A continues this weekend and will see America Mineiro host Red Bull Bragantino at the Arena Independencia on Sunday in the 17th matchday of the Brazilian top-flight.

America Mineiro are in poor form in the league at the moment and currently sit dangerously close to the drop zone. They were beaten 1-0 by Internacional in their last league outing and had looked set to come away with a point before a late goal from their opponents shattered their hopes.

The hosts have picked up just 18 points from 16 games and sit 15th in the Brasileiro Serie A standings. They are level on points with Ceara in the top relegation spot and will be looking to pull clear with a win on Sunday.

Red Bull Bragantino are not in much better form than their opponents, only just returning to winning ways last weekend with a 4-0 win over Avai. They started the game on the front foot, allowing their opponents to have the bulk of the possession before countering with precision, with four different players getting on the scoresheet in the final 20 minutes of the game.

The Massa Bruta sit 11th in the league table with 21 points from 16 games. They will now be looking to build on their latest result when they play this weekend.

America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Sunday's game will mark the 15th meeting between America Mineiro and Red Bull Bragantino. The hosts have won six of their previous matchups, while the visitors have won one fewer.

There have been three draws between the two sides, including their most recent clash which ended 1-1.

The Massa Bruta have lost just one of their last five games in this fixture.

All but one of the Coelho's league wins this season have come on home turf.

The hosts are the lowest-scoring side in the Brazilian top-flight this season, finding the back of the net just 12 times in their 16 outings.

America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Prediction

America Mineiro have won three of their last four games across all competitions after going winless and goalless in their previous five. They have lost just one of their last seven home games across all competitions and will hope to maximize their home advantage come Sunday.

Red Bull Bragantino's latest result ended a three-game winless run in the league. They are, however, winless in their last six games on the road and could lose here as well.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-0 Red Bull Bragantino

2 for 1 New Player Bonus at Barstool

America Mineiro vs Red Bull Bragantino Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: America Mineiro

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: NO (Only one side has found the back of the net in seven of their last nine matchups)

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (All but one of the last nine games between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far