America Mineiro vs Santos prediction, preview, team news and more | Brasileiro Serie A 2021

Looking to extend their unbeaten run to five games, Santos travel to the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio to take on America Mineiro on Sunday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of a hard fought 4-3 victory over Bahia and will aim to build on that performance.

America Mineiro picked up their first win of the season on Wednesday when they claimed a 4-3 win away to Bahia.

In a thrilling contest at the Arena Fonte Nova, Felipe Azevedo, Juninho Valoura, Ribamar and Juninho were all on target to hand America Minerio the win.

Prior to that, Vagner Mancini's men failed to taste victory in 11 straight games across all competitions, picking up six draws and losing five.

America Mineiro have now risen out of the relegation zone into 16th place in the Serie A table, level on six points with 15th-placed Sport Recife.

Meanwhile, Santos failed to make it two straight victories last time out as they were held to an uneventful goalless draw by strugglers Sport Recife.

However, Fernando Diniz's men have enjoyed a fine spell of results in recent weeks. They are unbeaten in all but one of their last nine outings across all competitions, picking up five wins and three draws.

With 12 points from eight games, Santos currently occupy seventh place in the log, tied on points with eighth-placed Juventude.

America Mineiro vs Santos Head-To-Head

Sunday's tie will be the eighth meeting between the two teams. Santos have been the slightly better side in their previous encounters, claiming four wins, while America Mineiro have picked up three.

America Mineiro Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-D

Santos Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-D-W-L

America Mineiro vs Santos Team News

America Mineiro

The hosts will be without the services of Marlon and Ademir da Silva, who have been ruled out through injuries. Ramon Rodrigo is also a doubt for the game as he battles fitness issues.

Injured: Marlon, Ademir da Silva

Suspended: None

Doubtful: Ramon Rodrigo

Santos

Head coach Fernando Diniz will have to cope without Jobson, John Victor, Alison, Rafael Longuine, Raniel and Sandry, who remain unavailable due to injury. However, they will be boosted by the return of Marinho, who served his suspension last time out.

Injured: Jobson, John Victor, Alison, Rafael Longuine, Raniel, Sandry

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

America Mineiro vs Santos Predicted XI

America Mineiro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Matheus Cavichioli; Eduardo Bauermann, Anderson, Joao Paulo, Eduardo; Ze Ricardo, Rodolfo, Juninho; Felipe Azevedo, Marcelo Aparecido, Ribamar

Santos Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joao Paulo; Jonatan, Luan Peres, Luiz Felipe, Para; Ivonei Junior, Jean Mota, Gabriel Pirani; Marcos Guilherme, Lucas Braga, Kaio Jorge

America Mineiro vs Santos Prediction

A look at the recent results between the two teams shows this is a tightly contested clash and we predict another close contest on Sunday. Santos have enjoyed an impressive campaign so far and head into the game in stronger form. We predict they will claim the win and send America Mineiro crashing back down to earth.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-2 Santos

