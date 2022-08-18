America Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 19, 2022

America Mineiro will square off against Sao Paulo at the Estadio Raimundo Sampaio in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil quarterfinals on Thursday.

The first leg ended in a 1-0 win for Sao Paulo last month, but Mineiro will fancy their chances of overcoming it. The hosts have recorded three wins in a row and are coming off a 1-0 win over Santos in the Brazilian Serie A. Sao Paulo, meanwhile, rode on goals from Rodrigo Nestor, Igor Vinicius and Jonathan Calleri to see off Red Bull Bragantino 3-0 in the league.

Neither team has won the cup competition, with Sao Paulo making the final in 2000.

America Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 13 times across competitions since 1998. Sao Paulo lead 8-2 in wins, while three games have ended in draws.

The two rivals have been evenly matched in their last six games, with a couple of wins for either side and the two other games ending in draws.

Mineiro have seen under 2.5 goals in their last five games against Sao Paulo across competitions.

Sao Paulo have a solid defensive record in the Copa do Brasil, keeping a clean sheet in five of their last seven games.

Mineiro have scored 18 goals in the Brazilian Serie A this season, the third-worst attacking record in the competition. Sao Paulo, meanwhile, have scored 31, the fourth-best record in the league.

America Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction

Mineiro have struggled in front of goal, scoring more than one goal in just one of their last seven games across competitions. Sao Paulo enjoy a slender aggregate lead, so they could look to score here and put the tie beyond Mineiro.

Prediction: America Mineiro 1-1 Sao Paulo

America Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Under/over 2.5 goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Sao Paulo to score first - Yes

