America Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2023

America Mineiro and Sao Paulo return to action in the Brasileiro Serie A when they go head-to-head at the Estádio Raimundo Sampaio on Sunday.

Having suffered continental defeats last time out, both sides will head into the weekend looking to quickly find their feet and return to winning ways.

America Mineiro’s Copa Sudamericana dreams suffered a huge blow on Thursday when they fell to a 3-1 loss against Fortaleza in the first leg of the quarter-finals.

Fabian Bustos’ side now turn their attention to the Serie A, where they are on a 10-game winless run, dating back to a 2-0 victory over Corinthians on June 3.

This poor run of results sees America Mineiro rooted to the bottom of the table, 11 points away from safety after 19 rounds of matches.

Like the hosts, Sao Paulo suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of LDU Quito in the first leg of their Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals on Thursday.

This was in keeping with their struggles in Serie A, where Dorival Junior’s men have failed to win their last five matches, picking up three points from a possible 15 since a 4-1 victory over Santos on July 16.

With 28 points from 20 matches, Sao Paulo are currently 10th in the Serie A table, level on points with ninth-placed Coritiba.

America Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With eight wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides, Sao Paulo boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

America Mineiro have managed just two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on four occasions.

Sao Paulo are currently on a five-match undefeated run against the Coelho, claiming four wins and one draw since a 2-0 loss in December 2021.

America Mineiro have failed to win their last 10 Serie A games, losing seven and claiming three draws since June’s 2-0 victory over Corinthians.

Junior’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in four of their last five matches across all competitions, with Thursday’s loss to LDU being the exception.

America Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Prediction

While both sides have struggled for results in recent weeks, Sao Paulo will fancy their chances against an America Mineiro side who are currently rooted to the bottom of the Serie A table. Junior’s men have been imperious in the history of this fixture and we are tipping them to extend their dominance over the Coelho.

Prediction: America Mineiro 0-2 Sao Paulo

America Mineiro vs Sao Paulo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sao Paulo to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in seven of the visitors’ last eight matches)

Tip 3: More than 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in the last six clashes between the teams)