America Mineiro vs Vasco da Gama Prediction and Betting Tips | September 25, 2023 

America Mineiro host Vasco da Gama at the Arena Independencia on Monday (September 25) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have endured a rather torrid campaign. America lost 2-0 to Red Bull Bragantino in their last league outing. Gonzalo Mastriani squandered a stoppage time spot-kick to draw his side level before Bragantino scored another at the death.

Vasco, meanwhile, have also had their struggles this season but have begun picking up points in their quest to avoid the drop. They thrashed Coritiba 5-1 in their last game. Four different players got on the scoresheet, including new arrival Pablo Vegetti, who netted a brace.

The visitors are 18th in the league table with 23 points from 23 games. They're a place and six points above America.

America Mineiro vs Vasco da Gama Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 16 meetings between the two sides, with America trailing 8-3.

The hosts picked up a 2-1 win in the last meeting between the two teams, snapping a three-game winless run in the fixture.

Vasco are without a clean sheet in five games in the fixture and their last four across competitions.

America have conceded 49 goals in the top flight this season. Only last-placed Coritiba (51) have conceded more.

America Mineiro vs Vasco da Gama Prediction

America's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings. They have, however, won just two of their last seven home games.

Vasco, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last seven games. They're in much better form than America and should come out on top.

Prediction: America 1-2 Vasco

America Mineiro vs Vasco da Gama Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Vasco

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of their last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five matchups.)