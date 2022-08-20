America vs Cruz Azul prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022–23

Club America will entertain Cruz Azul at Estadio Azteca in te Liga MX Apertura on Sunday.

America have been gathering steam since the fifth matchday. They come into the clash off three successive wins, finding themselves in fifth spot. However, they are eight points adrift of table-toppers Toluca, who have played two games more.

Cruz, meanwhile, are languishing in the bottom of the standings after nine games. They sit 17th out of 18 teams, garnering only eight points out of 27. They have lost their last three outings.

America are eying a third win in a row to consolidate their position ahead of two successive away fixtures coming up. They'll fancy their chances against a struggling Cruz team.

America vs Cruz Azul Head-to-Head

Cruz have three draws and two victories from their five previous meetings with America.

America form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-L

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-D

America vs Cruz Azul News

America

Left winger Roger Martinez has been sidelined with a knee injury. Centre-forward and top scorer Henry Martin will hope to increase his tally of five goals against the visitors.

Injured: Roger Martinez

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul

Left-back Alejandro Mayorga has been ruled out with a torn muscle.

Injured: Alejandro Mayorga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

America vs Cruz Azul Predicted Xls

Club America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa, Emilio Lara, Bruno Valdez, Nestor Araujo, Luis Fuentes, Richard Sanchez, Alvaro Fidalgo, Alex Zendejas, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez, Henry Martin

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Sebastian Jurado, Juan Escobar, Julio Cesar Dominguez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Luis Abram, Rafael Baca, Jose Rivero, Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodriguez, Carlos Rotondi, Michael Estrada

America vs Cruz Azul Prediction

Cruz Azul have dominated most of their meetings with America, home and away, but are in poor form right now. The challenge of taking on America could help revive their fortunes, but beating Aguilas at the Estadio Azteca seems to be a tall order.

America will look capitalise on the visitors’ weak form and take a convincing win.

Prediction: America 2-0 Cruz Azul

