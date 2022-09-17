America vs Guadalajara prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022–23

Club America will play host to Guadalajara at Estadio Azteca in Liga MX Apertura action on Sunday.

The Mexico City-based team’s nine-match winning streak came to an end after they were held to a 3-3 draw by Santos Laguna on Thursday. The result reduced their lead in the standings to one point ahead of second-placed Monterey.

Club America's stranglehold over Liga MX is now under threat from up to four teams who are currently hot on their heels. The match against Guadalajara is crucial for Águilas, whose brilliant run has raised hopes of ending a four-year title drought in the domestic top flight.

The visiting team are placed seventh in the standings with 22 points - 10 adrift of leaders Club America. Guadalajara, the most popular football club in the country, last won the league title in 2017. The likelihood of winning the ultimate prize this season remains small. They boast five wins from 15 games, seven of them ending in draws and three in defeats, to sit seventh in the standings. Playing away to America won't be an easy task for Chivas but they can draw inspiration from their last two visits that ended in draws.

The rivalry between the two sides is one of the strongest in Liga MX, with America holding a record 13 titles as opposed to 12 for Guadalajara.

América vs Guadalajara Head-to-Head

Guadalajara have prevailed twice in their last five clashes while América have been successful once, with two games ending in stalemates.

America form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Guadalajara form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-D-W

America vs Guadalajara Team News

America

Henry Martín is expected to lead the chase once again as he hopes to extend his tally to 10 goals. Coach Fernando Ortiz has described the centre-forward, who also boasts four assists, as “phenomenal”.

Injury: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Guadalajara

Centre-forward José Juan Macías has been sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture. Santiago Ormeño, who joined the club on loan last June, will likely take his place.

Injury: José Juan Macías.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

America vs Guadalajara Predicted Xls

America (4-2-3-1): Guillermo Ochoa (GK), Miguel Layun, Sebastian Caceres, Nestor Araujo, Luis Fuentes, Alex Zendejas, Alvaro Fidalgo, Richard Sanchez, Diego Valdes, Jonathan Rodriguez, Henry Martin

Guadalajara (4-3-3): Miguel Jimenez (GK), Luis Olivas, Gilberto Sepulveda, Alan Mozo, Jesus Orozco, Fernando Beltran, Carlos Cisneros, Sergio Flores, Santiago Ormeno, Roberto Alvarado, Alexis Vega

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

America vs Guadalajara Prediction

The hosts have the individuality to make a difference in difficult situations while the visitors mostly rely on teamwork, which has been incredible so far.

America have the stamina to stretch Guadalajara, and we expect them to eventually carry the day.

Prediction: America 2-1 Guadalajara

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far