America vs Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | 1st April 2023

Club America will entertain León at Estadio Azteca in Liga MX action on Saturday.

América vs León Preview

This is a top-of-the-table clash involving two long-term rivals in Mexican football. Club América have been outstripped by Club León, who now sit second with 24 points, with the hosts following closely in third place on 23 points. With five games to spare, we are in the final lap of the Clausura tournament, which ends in May.

Águilas topped the Apertura, which is the first tournament of the season, but were knocked out in the semi-finals of the final phase by Toluca. They are seeking to end a four-year trophy drought following their last title in 2019. América boast 13 Liga Mix titles and six Copa MX trophies. They will enter the clash on the back of three successive wins.

The visitors continue their purple patch in their push to claim the top spot before the Clausura winds down. Club León are currently the team to beat. They boast a six-game flawless run and are unbeaten in their last 10 matches. They will hope to maintain their momentum at Estadio Azteca.

Los Panzas Verdes have won Liga MX eight times and the Copa MX five times. They finished 10th in the Apertura but couldn’t survive the reclassification stage as they lost to Cruz Azul 1-0. They will hope to make up for that disappointment in the Clausura. León claimed the bragging rights 1-0 in their last clash with América.

América vs León Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

América have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against León.

A total of five red cards were distributed in their last five clashes, with América receiving one and León four.

América have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches at home.

León have won four times and drawn once in their last five matches on the road.

América have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches, while León have won all five.

América vs León Prediction

Henry Martín is not backing down. He has powered his tally to 11 goals and is keen to help the hosts hit the summit. He also boasts four assists.

Víctor Dávila has given some defenders a run for their money, scoring four times. His goalkeeper Rodolfo Cota leads the chart with six clean sheets.

Club América will give it their best shot to prevail at home, and we expect them to do so.

Prediction: América 2-1 León

América vs León Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – América

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: América to score first – Yes

Tip 4: León to score - Yes

