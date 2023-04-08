Club America host Monterrey at the Estadio Azteca in the Liga MX on Sunday (April 9).

Monterrey have a nine-point lead atop the standings with four rounds of games left. While they will look to maintain their edge, America will strive to reduce the ten-point gap between the sides by capitalising on their home advantage.

Aguilas are fourth with 24 points – one point behind second and third-placed Toluca and Leon (25 points apiece). The top four teams qualify for the Clausura final phase quarterfinals without playing the reclassification. However, at stake is the title of Liga MX Clausura regular season, which America last won in 2013.

Monterrey last clinched the title in 2003 but are on course for another triumph. They're having an excellent campaign, with 11 wins, one draw and a loss in 13 games. They're unbeaten in 11 outings, winning ten times. Monterrey beat America 3-2 when the two sides last met.

Rayados enter the clash off a whopping 4-0 win over Tijuana. That success came a few days after they had claimed bragging rights against their biggest rival, Tigres UANL, 1-0 away from home. Monterrey’s last trip to the Estadio Azteca saw them prevail 2-1 over America.

America vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five meetings, Monterrey have won four times and drawn once.

America have lost four times and drawn once in their last five clashes with Monterrey at the Estadio Azteca.

America have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games.

Monterrey have won four times and drawn once in their last five road outings.

America have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games across competitions, while Monterrey have won four times and drawn once in the same period.

Form Guide: America – D-W-W-W-L; Monterrey – W-W-W-W-D.

America vs Monterrey Prediction

All eyes will be on Henry Martín to put a smile on faces at the Estadio Azteca. He's untouchable atop the league’s scoring charts with 18 goals. Jonathan Rodríguez and Diego Valdés are two other weapons for the hosts, scoring five times apiece.

Rogelio Funes Mori of Monterrey is second on the top scorer list with eight goals. The visitors also boast two other top performers. Arturo Gonzalez has scored five times, while German Berterame has five goals and four assists. Monterrey are the outright favourites based on their superior form.

Prediction: America 1-3 Monterrey

America vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monterrey

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Monterrey to score first – Yes

Tip 4: America to score - Yes

Poll : 0 votes