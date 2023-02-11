America vs Necaxa Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023 

Club America and Necaxa will battle for three points in the Mexican Liga MX at the iconic Azteca Stadium on Saturday (February 11).

The hosts are coming off a 2-2 draw at Santos Laguna last weekend. Harold Preciado and Marcelo Correa scored to give Santos a two-goal advantage. Henry Martin and Roger Martinez found the back of the net to help America snatch a point.

Necaxa, meanwhile, also shared the spoils, in a 1-1 draw against Club Tijuana at home. Juan Segovia's own goal in the opening minute gave the visitors the lead before Agustin Oliveros levelled matters with 20 minutes to go.

The draws left Club America and Necaxa in eighth and 13th spots respectively in the standings. America have seven points to Necaxa's four to show for their efforts after five games.

America vs Necaxa Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 previous occasions, with Club America leading 25-14, while 11 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting in December 2022 was a pulsating 3-3 draw.

Club America are unbeaten in five league games this season, with four matches drawn.

Necaxa are without a win against America in six attempts, losing four.

Eleven of the last 13 head-to-head games have had goals at both ends.

America have scored at least twice in their last four league games, which have produced at least four goals.

Club America form guide: D-W-W-D-D; Necaxa form guide: D-L-W-L-L

America vs Necaxa Prediction

Club America have not had the best of starts to their league campaign, as despite being unbeaten in five games, they have managed just one win. The Eagles have been plagued by a leaky defence that has conceded six goals in five games, mitigating the 12 goals they have scored.

However, they are still heavy favourites to triumph over a Necaxa side they have not lost to in six previous meetings.

America should claim a comfortable victory in a high-scoring game but might not keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Club America 3-1 Necaxa

America vs Necaxa Betting Tips

Tip 1 - America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Club America to score in both halves

