Club America welcome Puebla to the Estadio Azteca in the Liga MX on Sunday (January 22).

The two teams are set to renew their hostilities three months after their Apertura 2022 Liga MX final phase quarterfinals. America dominated both legs, triumphing 11-2 on aggregate. With only two games played in the second championship of the season - Clausura 2023 – America have time to recover from their slow start.

Aguilas were held to a goalless draw at home in their opening game against Queretaro before playing out another draw (2-2) against Toluca. Toluca had knocked America out of the Apertura final phase in the semifinals, winning 3-2, so America could look to avenge that loss.

Puebla, meanwhile, opened their campaign with a heavy 5-1 loss against Apertura 2022 winners Pachuca. However, they returned to winning ways with a 2-0 triumph over Queretaro, which leaves them in tenth place with three points.

Los Camoteros will have a tough assignment at Estadio Azteca, where America are yet to lose in 18 outings. Liga MX meetings between the two teams have largely been dominated by the hosts, who have come out on top in their last three games, outscoring Puebla 13-3.

America vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have prevailed four times and drawn once in their last five clashes with Puebla.

The hosts have beaten Puebla in their last five clashes at the Estadio Azteca.

America have won twice and drawn thrice in their last five home games.

Puebla have drawn thrice and lost twice in their last five away outings.

America have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in their last five games, while Puebla have won twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: America – D-D-L-L-W; Puebla – W-L-L-L-W

America vs Puebla Prediction

Coach Fernando Ortiz can’t afford another setback at home following the goalless draw against Queretaro. America have an eye-catching frontline, including Henry Martin, Brian Rodriguez and Roger Martínez to beat the visitors.

Club América @ClubAmerica

Álvaro Fidalgo renueva con las Águilas del América hasta 2026 🦅



#SomosAmérica 🟡 ¡Los años venideros estarán llenos de magia! 🪄Álvaro Fidalgo renueva con las Águilas del América hasta 2026 🦅 ¡Los años venideros estarán llenos de magia! 🪄✨🎩Álvaro Fidalgo renueva con las Águilas del América hasta 2026 🦅#SomosAmérica🔵🟡 https://t.co/ooGjgI2x1D

Meanwhile, Martín Barragan is available to spearhead the visitors’ attack. The 31-year-old has scored ten goals, including four game-opening efforts. However, their main challenge would be to contain the America at the Estadio Azteca.

The hosts are highly favoured to win the clash due to their individual and collective qualities.

Prediction: America 3-1 Puebla

America vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – America

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Club Puebla🎽 @ClubPueblaMX 🏻



¡Llegó el Puebla de nuestros amores a Vavavalandia, mis valedores Enfranjados! 🏙️



RT porque y desde YA andas apoyando al *saca el acento chilango* ¡Cámaraaaaaa, qué milanesas que no bisteceeees!¡Llegó el Puebla de nuestros amores a Vavavalandia, mis valedores Enfranjados!🏙️RT porque #LaFranjaNosUne y desde YA andas apoyando al *saca el acento chilango* ¡Cámaraaaaaa, qué milanesas que no bisteceeees!✌🏻😄¡Llegó el Puebla de nuestros amores a Vavavalandia, mis valedores Enfranjados!🎽🏙️RT porque #LaFranjaNosUne🎽 y desde YA andas apoyando al 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/7pdDhKTdSW

Tip 3: Puebla to score first – No

Tip 4: America to score - Yes

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes