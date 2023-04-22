America vs Pumas Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2023 

Club America will host city rivals Pumas at the iconic Azteca Stadium in a Liga MX Derbi Capitalano on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away victory over 10-men Cruz Azul last weekend. Uriel Antuna gave the hosts the lead in the 12th minute but Alejandro Zendejas leveled matters three minutes before the break. Azul were reduced to 10 men following Michael Estrada's dismissal in first-half injury time. Henry Martin scored and provided a second half assist to complete the comeback.

Pumas triumphed over Toluca on home turf with the same scoreline. All four goals were scored in the first half, with Eduardo Salvio providing an assist before completing the scoring from the spot in the 44th minute.

The win saw the Auriazules climb to 12th spot int he table, having garnered 17 points from 15 matches. Club America sit in second spot with 30 points to show for their efforts in 15 games.

America vs Pumas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 150th iteration of the derbu capitalano. Club America lead 56-39.

Their most recent meeting came in December 2022 when UNAM Pumas claimed a 2-0 away win in the Copa por Mexico.

Club America are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in the league, scoring at least two goals in each game.

Thirteen of Club America's 15 league games this seasonhave produced at least three goals, with both teams finding the back of the net 12 times.

UNAM Pumas have not kept a clean sheet in their last 12 league games.

Seven of the last eight head-to-head games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

America vs Pumas Prediction

Club America have been the more consistent side and are already firmly in the title race. Pumas, by contrast recently snapped a four-game losing run by winning consecutive games.

However, this being a high-profile derby means form could count for little. Pumas seem to up the ante in this clasico, particularly on their visits to the Azteca. They have won on each of their last three visits here and have lost just one of their last seven.

On paper, Club America are the favorites but we are backing the spoils to be shared in a high-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: America 2-2 Pumas

America vs Pumas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Club America to score over 1.5 goals

