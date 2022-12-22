America vs Pumas Prediction and Betting Tips | December 24, 2022 

Club America will welcome Pumas to the Estadio Azteca in the Copa Por Mexico on Saturday (December 24).

The hosts are coming off a 2-0 victory at Toluca on Tuesday. Jonathan Rodriguez and Brian Rodriguez scored first-half goals to inspire Las Aguilas to victory. Pumas, meanwhile, had to settle for a share of the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Necaxa.

The stalemate left them in fourth spot in Group A of the competition, having garnered two points from three games. America lead the way at the summit with four points from two matches.

America will wrap up their group stage campaign with a trip to Cruz Azul next week, while Saturday's game is Pumas' last shot at qualification for the final.

America vs Pumas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

America have 29 of their last 69 games against Pumas, who have 17 wins, while 23 games have been drawn.

Their most recent meeting in August saw America claim a 3-0 away victory in the league.

Seven of the last ten head-to-head games have seeen at least one team fail to score.

America are unbeaten in their last 17 home games across competitions, winning 11.

Pumas are winless in seven games across competitions, losing four and drawing three.

Pumas are without a win on the road since April, a run of 15 games that has seen them lose nine.

America vs Pumas Prediction

America are favourites, and their bright start to the competition has put them on the cusp of qualification for the final.

Pumas, meanwhile, have managed just two points from three games, so anything other than a win will extinguish their qualification hopes.

Rafael Puente's side have struggled on the road, and their away woes could continue, resulting in a comfortable win for America.

Prediction: America 2-0 Pumas

America vs Pumas Betting Tips

Tip 1 - America to win

Tip 2 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

