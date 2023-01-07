America vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | January 8, 2023

Club America will host Queretaro at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX Clausura on Sunday (December 8).

America ended atop the Apertura standings in 2022, the first tournament of the season but were eliminated in the final phase, which was won by Pachuca. All 18 teams from the top flight (Liga MX) return for the second tournament of the season, the Clausura, which runs from January 6 to May 28.

After failing to clinch the Apertura despite their brilliant campaign, Aguilas will focus on the Clausura, which they last won in 2013. At stake is qualification for the 2024 CONCACAF Champions League. America will look to make a flawless start against Queretaro, who were disastrous in the Apertura.

The visitors finished bottom with nine points out of 51. Queretaro endured a similarly woeful campaign in the previous season, finishing in 16th place. They will hope to redeem themselves in the Clausura but might not have the quality to do so.

However, Los Gallos Blancos have always been a formidable opposition for America. Their clashes are always unpredictable. In the Apertura 2022, their first meeting ended in a 1-1 draw, where both sides finished with ten men. America then narrowly won the reverse 1-0. Their meetings in the previous season were similarly close.

America vs Queretaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last five meetings, America lead 2-1, while two games have been drawn.

In their last five games, America have scored five goals against Querétaro but conceded six.

The hosts have won twice in their last five games at home, drawing twice and losing once.

Queretaro are winless in their last five games on the road, losing four.

America have won once in their last five games, drawing twice and losing twice, while Queretaro have drawn twice and lost thrice in the same period.

Form Guide: America – L-L-W-D-D; Queretaro – L-L-D-L-D.

America vs Queretaro Prediction

Criticised for his paltry tally of four goals in the Apertura, Spanish midfielder Alvaro Fidalgo will hope to hit the ground running in the Clausura.

The visitors scored 18 goals in Apertura 2022 but conceded almost double (35). Coach Mauro Gerk and his charges need to tighten their defence this term to fare better in the Clausura.

America, though, are stronger and look more ambitious, so expect them to prevail over Queretaro at home.

Prediction: America 3-1 Queretaro

America vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – America

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: America to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Queretaro to score - Yes

