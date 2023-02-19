América vs Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th February 2023

América will play host to Tijuana at Estadio Azteca in Liga MX Clausura action on Monday.

América vs Tijuana Preview

The second championship of the Liga MX season, known as Clausura 2023, enters matchday eight, with Monterrey leading the standings with 18 points. Club América, who topped the Apertura - the first championship - currently rank third with 13 points. They already sit in the playoffs zone but are aiming for the top spot.

Águilas have won Liga MX a record 13 times but their last title was in 2018. They emerged as top favorites to clinch the Apertura 2022 after topping the table but were eventually knocked out in the semi-finals of the final phase. América are unbeaten in their last eight games but suffered a 2-0 setback when they last met Tijuana.

The visitors sit 14th on seven points in the Clausura 2023 standings. They finished 17th in the Apertura 2022 regular season, failing to qualify for the reclassification and the quarterfinals. This time, Club Tijuana are hoping to sail into the qualification playoffs zone, which begins from the 12th spot to the fifth.

Los Xolos were defeated 2-1 in their last league contest by Guadalajara but won their previous game at home 1-0 against San Luis. They have been unsuccessful on the road in their last five trips. Tijuana have been unable to claim bragging rights in their last five visits to Estadio Azteca. They will give it another shot on Monday.

América vs Tijuana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

América have won four times and lost once in their last five clashes with Tijuana.

América have outscored Tijuana 11-2 in their last five matches in all competitions.

América have won three times and drawn twice in their last five matches at home.

Tijuana have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

América have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five matches. Meanwhile, Tijuana have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

América vs Tijuana Prediction

Henry Martín has helped the hosts maintain their consistency thus far, scoring nine goals and providing two assists. He is expected to be the center of attraction once again. However, right winger Alejandro Zendejas has been ruled out with an injury.

The yields have been scant for Tijuana. New arrivals Braian Romero and Lucas Cavallini are yet to open their goal accounts for the visitors. Lisandro López and two other players have scored once each.

América will likely pull through due to their great form and home advantage.

Prediction: América 3-1 Tijuana

América vs Tijuana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – América

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Xolos @Xolos



#TijuanaRojinegra ¡Ya nos regañó el profe! 🥹 y por eso a partir de hoy y hasta el 19 de febrero nuestro jersey local y visita estará a $999 en nuestra tienda en línea xoloshop.com ¡Ya nos regañó el profe! 🥹 y por eso a partir de hoy y hasta el 19 de febrero nuestro jersey local y visita estará a $999 en nuestra tienda en línea xoloshop.com #TijuanaRojinegra https://t.co/UofPTEDRmZ

Tip 3: América to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tijuana to score - Yes

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes