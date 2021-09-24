High-flying Eibar host Amorebieta at the Ipurua Minicipal Stadium on Saturday in the Segunda Division.

Los Armeros are looking for their third consecutive win in the league and climb further up the table.

With three wins and a draw from six games, they're currently in sixth place, level on points with Mirandes.

Having been relegated from La Liga after seven years in the top-flight, Gaizka Garitano's side are determined to get right back up in the first division.

They'll be hoping to gain all three points once again against relegation-battling Amorebieta, who are second from bottom.

The Azules are playing in the second division for the first time in their history after gaining promotion from the Segunda Division B last season. They have been served a baptism of fire on their debut.

Aside from the hard-fought victory over Almeria last month, there's been little to celebrate for the minnows. They are also yet to keep a clean sheet this season, having conceded at least once in every game so far.

Amorebieta vs Eibar Head-To-Head

Of the five previous clashes between the sides, Eibar have won thrice, whilst losing only once to Amorebieta.

This will be their first league encounter between the sides since April 2013.

Amorebieta Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-L

Eibar Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-L

Amorebieta vs Eibar Team News

Amorebieta

The Azules have a clean bill of health going into the match with all key players available.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Eibar

Los Armeros, too, are injury-free as manager Gaizka Garitano has a completely healthy squad to choose from.

In-form winger Juan Diego Martinez, who's scored four times in their last two games, will continue to lead the line.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Amorebieta vs Eibar Predicted XI

Amorebieta (3-5-2): Roberto Santamaria; Oier Luengo, Markel Lozano, Jon Irazabal; Gaizka Larrazabal, Alvaro Pena, Gorka Larrucea, Iker Bilbao, Josu Ozkoidi; Inigo Orozco, Koldo Obieta.

Eibar (3-4-3): Ander Cantero; Esteban Burgos, Xabier Etxeita, Antonio Glauder; Alvaro Tejero, Javi Munoz, Edu Exposito, Tono; Jose Corpas, Fran Sol, Juan Diego Stoichkov.

Amorebieta vs Eibar Prediction

Eibar are on a better run of form right now, winning three of their last four games.

Even though defenses in both camps are pretty leaky, Los Armeros have the quality to cause more damage.

Expect a lot of goals too in the game too.

Prediction: Amorebieta 2-3 Eibar

Edited by Shardul Sant