Amorebieta vs Espanyol prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2 2023-24

Amorebieta welcome Espanyol to Lezama Facilities for the penultimate matchday of the La Liga 2 campaign on Sunday (May 26). The hosts will look to build on their 1-0 win at Tenerife last weekend.

Iker Unzueta broke the deadlock from the spot five minutes into the second half, and this goal was enough to decide the contest.

Espanyol, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 comeback home win over Real Oviedo. They went behind to Oier Luengo's 23rd-minute strike, but Martin Braithwaite drew the game level nine minutes later. Leandro Cabrera scored the winner just past the hour-mark.

The win left the Catalans in fourth spot, having garnered 65 points from 40 games, while Amorebieta are 19th with 44 points.

Amorebieta vs Espanyol Head-to-Head

In their first meeting, Espanyol claimed a 3-2 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Amorebieta form guide: W-W-L-D-L

Espanyol form guide: W-D-D-D-D

Amorebieta vs Espanyol Team News

Amorebieta

Félix Garreta (head) and Ángel Troncho (thigh) are unavailable due to injuries. There are no suspension worries for the hosts.

Injuries: Félix Garreta, Angel Troncho

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Espanyol

Jofre Carreras, Pol Lozano, Omar Sadik and Eduardo Exposito are all on the treatment table. There are no suspension worries for Espanyol.

Injuries: Jofre Carreras, Pol Lozano, Omar Sadik, Eduardo Exposito

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Amorebieta vs Espanyol Predicted XIs

Amorebieta (4-4-2): Jonmi Magunagoitia (GK); Daniel Lasure Briz, Josep Gaya, Unai Bustinza, Alvaro Nunez; Jon Morcillo, Kwasi Sibo, Erik Moran, Josue Dorrio; Iker Unzueta, Eneko Jauregi

Espanyol (4-4-2): Joan Garcia (GK); Brian Olivan, Leandro Cabrera, Sergi Gomez, Omar El Hilal; Antoniu Roca, Alvaro Aguado, Keidi Bare, Pere Milla; Martin Braithwaite, Javi Puado

Amorebieta vs Espanyol Prediction

This will be a clash between two sides who need maximum points for markedly different reasons with just two games to go. Amorebieta have boosted their survival hopes by winning their last two games but are one point away from safety.

Espanyol, for their part, are aiming for an immediate return back to La Liga and are four points off Real Valladolid - who were also relegated from the top flight last season.

Los Periquitos ended their run of five successive draws with their victory last weekend and are unbeaten in 14 league games. Manolo González' side's inability to convert draws into wins could be detrimental to their promotion hopes, with nine games in their unbeaten sequence ending in stalemates..

Expect the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Amorebieta 1-1 Espanyol