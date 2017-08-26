An A-Z guide to Tottenham Hotspur Football Club

by Harsh Biyani Opinion 26 Aug 2017, 12:56 IST

The Tottenham players celebrate

A is for finishing Above Arsenal for the first time since 1994/95. Believe it or not, Spurs hadn't finished above Arsenal for more than two decades.

B is for having a supporting Board. Tottenham have a very supporting board. It has backed the club for the last couple of seasons despite not winning trophies. Their chairman, Daniel Levy, has utmost faith in the manager and the academy players.

C is for Creating DVDs. We all know Spurs like to make DVDs when they win over their rivals.

D is for the lack of (Squad) Depth. Although Spurs have a strong starting 11, they still lack squad depth. The club has only made one signing so far and with just a couple of days left in the transfer window, Spurs should act fast if they want to increase their squad.

E is for (Cristian) Eriksen. The Dane has always played a huge role for his club. The player assisted 15 league goals for Spurs last season; the most ever assisted by a Spurs player.

F is for the Fans. Fans are the 12th player for every club. Spurs fans have never lost faith in their club. They have stuck with the club through their ups and downs. Despite not winning any trophy last season, the fans have continued to back their club this season as well.

G is for Goal difference. Spurs had the best goal difference last season; 60+. This is the highest goal difference a club has had despite not winning the league.

Harry Kane

H is for none other than Harry Kane. An academy product, Kane has quickly found a place in the starting 11 and there's no looking back ever since. He has won the Golden Boot twice in the last 2 seasons; becoming the 5th player to do so.

He has 6 PL hat-tricks for his club; 3 of them came last season and he became one of the 5 players to do so. He became the 4th player to score 20+ goals in 3 consecutive seasons.

I is for India loving club. Spurs have a soft corner when it comes to India. Be it the Independence day or any other festive event, the club never fails to wish their Indian supporters.

J is for Jurgen Klinsmann. Probably the biggest name that has played for Spurs in last 2 decades. In 1995, he went on to win the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year. He now holds the legendary status at Spurs and was inducted into Madame Tussauds Wax Museum.

K is for (Goal)Keeper. While many believe Hugo Lloris is a world class keeper, he has time and again shown that he has a long way to go before he fits that bracket. The most recent one being the last weekend when Spurs were playing Chelsea.

The second goal which Chelsea scored was because of an error from Lloris. If Tottenham want to challenge for the title, they need to get a better keeper, or Lloris needs to improve his game.

L is for Least goals conceded in the league last season. The club conceded just 26 league goals last season, the least by any other Premier League side.

M is for Most points secured last season. Tottenham Hotspur mustered 86 points which is the most they have ever managed in the Premier League. Eleven previous Premier League champions have won the title with a points tally equal to or less than Tottenham's 86-point tally in 2016-17. Sadly, Spurs were not one of those clubs.

N is for Never giving up. A couple of seasons ago, no one would have thought Spurs would be where they are right now. A lot of people wrote off Spurs when they finished 3rd just 2 seasons ago saying it was a fluke. But they proved everyone wrong the following season by finishing 2nd. It's just a matter of time before they even win the league.

O is for the Only club to have 3 players score 20+ goals. Spurs were the only club in England's top 4 tier to have 3 players, Harry Kane, Dele Alli and Son Heung-Min, score 20+ goals in a single season.

Pochettino

P is for (Mauricio) Pochettino. Pochettino has played a huge part in developing Tottenham Hotspur. From finishing 5th, 3rd, and 2nd in the last 3 seasons, the Argentina international has completely transformed Spurs from a Europa League side to becoming a top club. There's still work to do and Pochettino is the right man for it.

Q is for Queens Park Rangers who were the first competitive team to visit Wembley.

R is for Reluctant to buy. Spurs have not been active in this transfer window and are reluctant to spend big on a single player. The club is relying mostly on its academy players. Apart from signing Davinson Sanchez, the club have not made any other signings.

S is for Success. The club has grown a lot in the past couple of seasons. From being a mid table team to challenging for the title, the club have transformed into a top four side. However, they does not have trophies to show for their success.

T This brings me to my next point which is lack of Trophies. Spurs have played brilliant football in the past couple of seasons but do not have trophies to show it for. While many wrote off Spurs after finishing 3rd in the 2015-16 season, they were the only club to give Chelsea a run for their money last season. Yet they failed to win a single trophy.

U is for being Undefeated at home. Tottenham were the only club in the Premier League that went undefeated at home last season. In fact, they were unbeaten at home for 15 months before they lost to Chelsea at their temporary home Wembley.

V is for (Terry) Venables. Terry Venables played for the club before he managed them in 1987. His success with the club was varied. Spurs finished 3rd in 1990 and managed to win the FA Cup in 1991.

The Wembley

W is for Wembley. Tottenham's new home this season is Wembley as they are rebuilding White Hart Lane. Spurs do not have a good record when it comes to Wembley. They have played 11 games and have already lost 8 of them, winning just 2 in the process. The sooner Tottenham adjust to Wembley, the better it will be for the club. They risk finishing out of the top four if they do not get used to the stadium.

X is for the X-factor. Every club has a player which is their X-factor and has the capability to change the game in their favour. However, Spurs have not one, not two, but three such players; Kane, Dele and Eriksen.

Y is for Youth. Spurs are probably one of the best teams in Europe's top 5 leagues when it comes to promoting younger players. They do not believe in spending too much money on a single player, instead, they believe in their academy players.

Z is for Zero Red Cards. Spurs players did not pick up any red cards in the league last season. The club had 62 yellow cards, but no red cards. This shows the discipline the players have.