"An absolute disgrace" - Jamie Carragher accuses FIFA of corruption for decision to stage 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has hit out at FIFA for allowing Qatar to host the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in the middle of the season.

Set to begin this month, the 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup has been a major topic of scrutiny over the past few years. Ranging from human rights issues to corruption charges to scheduling headaches, the prestigious tournament has come under fire more often than not.

Speaking to CBS Sports, Carragher slammed FIFA's decision to alter the timing of the World Cup from summer to winter in order to accommodate tournament hosts Qatar. He said:

"I think it's an absolute disgrace that the World Cup is in the position that its in. I think, it was corrupt that Qatar were given the World Cup. We knew that at the time. They campaigned on having it in the summer. It is impossible there to have a World Cup in the summer with the temperature."

Doha News @dohanews



The Gulf state has continued to face global criticism, mainly from the West, for issues concerning conditions for migrant workers. Amir Sheikh @TamimBinHamad Al Thani says Qatar has faced an “unprecedented campaign” since it won the bid to host the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup The Gulf state has continued to face global criticism, mainly from the West, for issues concerning conditions for migrant workers. Amir Sheikh @TamimBinHamad Al Thani says Qatar has faced an “unprecedented campaign” since it won the bid to host the 2022 @FIFAWorldCup.The Gulf state has continued to face global criticism, mainly from the West, for issues concerning conditions for migrant workers. https://t.co/8N2pSOeZIw

Carragher pointed out how multiple international players are major doubts for the tournament without a proper recovery period. He continued:

"It gets moved to the situation where it is now in the middle of the season. Players all around Europe and the world could get injured in the next couple of weeks; [Raphael] Varane was crying coming off the pitch at Stamford Bridge. That's how close we are to a World Cup."

Carragher also claimed that it's unacceptable how even a minor injury would rule out a host of players from the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He added:

"An injury, a 10-day or a two-week injury, is going to keep players out of a World Cup and it should not be happening. And it all started with FIFA giving Qatar the World Cup in the first place and then moving it. I think it's absolutely disgusting."

The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup is set to kick off with the opener between Qatar and Ecuador at the Al-Bayt Stadium on November 20. The much-awaited summit clash is scheduled to take place on December 18.

FIFA World Cup @FIFAWorldCup Get ready to see plenty of this in a couple of weeks 🤩 Get ready to see plenty of this in a couple of weeks 🤩🏆 https://t.co/PWtA0y2DhE

Brazil head into this month's 2022 FIFA World Cup as top-ranked nation

Brazil are set to head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the top-ranked nation after extending their lead over second-placed Belgium.

The Selecao are considered one of the favorites to win the tournament in Qatar. Tite's side are aiming to become the first non-European nation to lift the famed trophy since their triumph in 2002.

Meanwhile, Argentina are third in the rankings after extending their unbeaten run of games to 35 in the latest international break. Defending champions France are fourth, one place above England. Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and Denmark complete the rest of the top 10.

