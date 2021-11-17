“An absolute nuisance” - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes reveals 3 of his toughest opponents in the Premier League

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes has revealed three opponents who proved to be hard nuts for him to crack during his playing days in the Premier League. Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira, former Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage, and ex-Fulham star Papa Bouba Diop made the list.

Paul Scholes remarked:

"When I played central midfield I like to go into games thinking, 'I just want to have all the time in the world here, just nobody around me, just find a little bit of space and pass the ball around.' Then you play against people like you [Savage]. An absolute nuisance, trying to close you down dead quick. I don't want that, I just want it nice and relaxed."

"The way I played I didn't really have to beat people or be stronger and quicker than the other person," Scholes added.

Patrick Vieira was a thorn in the side of many great players during his time with Arsenal. It comes as no surprise that Paul Scholes found him to be a difficult opponent.

"I suppose Patrick Vieira, you play against him, he is so long, he is so big. You think you've got the ball, and the next minute he nicks it over your head, he was a clever player as well," said the former Manchester United star.

"There's one more that people won't think of. We used to play against Portsmouth. Do you remember Papa Bouba Diop? Big, massive. They used to call him "the Wardrobe". You get involved physically with him and you're wasting your time. I always found him awkward to play against. He wasn't a Vieira, of course he wasn't, but he still had talent," finished Scholes.

Paul Scholes was a huge force to reckon with during his Manchester United days

Paul Scholes' record with Manchester United

It goes without saying that Paul Scholes remains one of the greatest players to wear the Manchester United jersey in club history. The former England midfielder spent his entire career with the Red Devils, bagging 152 goals and 74 assists in 711 games.

He also won multiple honors, including two Champions League crowns, 11 Premier League titles, four FA Cups and many more accolades. Paul Scholes also had a decent spell with the English national team, recording 14 goals to his name in 66 games.

