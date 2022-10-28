"An all-round player" - Robin van Persie praises Arsenal and Manchester United target

Former Manchester United striker Robin van Persie has heaped praise on one of the Red Devils' top transfer targets from the summer transfer window. The Dutchman spoke in length to BT Sport (via HITC) about PSV Eindhoven winger Cody Gakpo's qualities.

PSV Eindhoven beat Arsenal 2-0 in their latest Europa League outing. Joey Veerman and Luuk de Jong were on target for the Dutch outfit. Youngster Xavi Simons also turned in a commendable performance.

But Gakpo, who has had an excellent start to the season, had a rather silent night. Arsenal right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu managed to nullify Gakpo's threat and it was a rare night-off for the Manchester United and Arsenal transfer target.

Arsenal and Manchester United are interested in Gakpo

The Mirror claims that Arsenal have been keeping tabs on Gakpo for 12 months now. Van Persie lavished praise on the young winger after the game. He said:

“He is a good player and always finds a way in most games to have an influence, in terms of getting an assist or scoring a goal.

“(Gakpo) is always dangerous (but) not really an out-and-out striker. He can play as a No.10, on the (left) wing, as a false striker or on the right wing."

He added:

“He has a good physique. He’s strong, fast and can dribble. An all-round player.”

In 21 appearances across all competitions for PSV Eindhoven so far this season, Gakpo has scored 13 goals and provided a whopping 14 assists.

In a recent interview with The Times, Gakpo admitted that he came very close to leaving the Dutch side for Manchester United. He said:

“I was close to leaving (in the summer).

“In the end, the deal didn’t go through, which was a shame for me and my development. Manchester United is one of the biggest clubs in the world. But also (a shame) for PSV because to transfer a player to Manchester United is a good thing for the club.

“(In the final week of the window) I had to decide if I would go to Leeds or Southampton. In the end, I stayed. But it was a stressful period.”

Manchester United ended up signing Antony from Ajax for a sum of £85 million. It is unclear whether or not they'll return for Gakpo in January or the next summer transfer window. But according to Fabrizio Romano, Leeds United and Southampton are interested in signing him in 2023.

