An alternative 2018 FIFPro World XI

Luka Modric was named Best Men's Player at the ceremony on Monday

On Monday, FIFA’s The Best Awards took place, with Luka Modric and Marta taking home the main awards for best male and female players. But there were also a host of other awards given out on the night.

Modric ended the ten-year dominance of the award by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, finishing ahead of the Portuguese superstar and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Salah did, however, pick up the Puskas Award for Goal of the Year, thanks to his strike against Everton in 2017. This was in controversial circumstances, however, as many people believed that there were a number of better goals nominated for the awards.

There was also some debate about the FIFPro World XI. David de Gea was selected in goal, behind of a back four of PSG’s Dani Alves, and the Real Madrid trio of Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane and Marcelo.

In midfield, N’Golo Kante was selected in the side for the first team and was joined by Chelsea team-mate Eden Hazard, and another Real Madrid player, Luka Modric.

In the front three, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo were once again selected in the team, and there was also the first-ever selection for French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe.

Here is an alternative Team of the Year of players who didn’t make it into this year’s XI.

Thibaut Courtois

Courtois completed a move to Real Madrid this summer

This one’s a pretty easy one. Courtois was named Goalkeeper of the Year at the ceremony, so it makes very little sense that he did not make the World XI. There is a debate as to whether he did have a better year than David de Gea, but given that he was named as the best Goalkeeper at the World Cup, along with his award on Monday, he probably should have been included in this XI.

Joshua Kimmich

It is truly baffling that Dani Alves is still being selected in the World XI. He has been included regularly in the past, and rightly so because he has been a world class defender over the years. However, over the last 12 months, he hasn’t even been a regular fixture in PSG’s side, rotating with Thomas Meunier. He also missed the World Cup with an injury. One man deserving of a spot in the side is Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich. He has been superb for Bayern over the past 12 months, and despite being part of Germany’s disastrous World Cup campaign, he has been the best right back in the world this year.

