"An amazing player" - Jamie Carragher names 'unique' Liverpool superstar as someone he'd want to be teammates with

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has named Trent Alexander-Arnold as a player he would want to be teammates with.

Since his breakthrough into the Reds' first-team setup as a teenager in 2016, the Englishman has somewhat redefined the full-back role. Alexander-Arnold is widely regarded as one of the finest full-backs in world football right now. The England international is particularly known for his creative instincts and contributions in the attacking third.

Carragher, who spent his entire career at Liverpool, has claimed that he would have loved to play alongside Alexander-Arnold.

Carragher has hailed the Liverpool No. 66 as 'unique' and believes that he could have forged a strong partnership with the full-back. He told Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football, as quoted by HITC Sport:

“I’m thinking about myself at centre-back and who I could affect, and I’m going to say Trent."

SPORTbible @sportbible



Jordi Alba - 55

Andy Robertson - 48

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 44

Dani Alves - 38

Marcelo - 37



Trent was just 14 years old in 2012... 🤯 Defender assists in Europe's top five leagues since 2012:Jordi Alba - 55Andy Robertson - 48Trent Alexander-Arnold - 44Dani Alves - 38Marcelo - 37Trent was just 14 years old in 2012... 🤯 Defender assists in Europe's top five leagues since 2012: Jordi Alba - 55Andy Robertson - 48 Trent Alexander-Arnold - 44Dani Alves - 38 Marcelo - 37 Trent was just 14 years old in 2012... 🤯😳 https://t.co/QHIJWaZya6

"To play with someone like that who is so unique, but with the type of player I was, I was big in terms of organising the team."

Carragher has pointed out that Alexander-Arnold is 'not switched on' defensively all the time. He believes that he could have addressed the problem had the two played alongside each other. He added:

"I think I could help Trent at times, there was a chance tonight at the back post where before it happened I was thinking ‘Trent, get back, get back.’"

"And if I was there, he’s an amazing player anyway, I just think I could help him switch on at times where he’s not switched on enough defensively.”

Liverpool have a gifted player in Trent Alexander-Arnold but he must improve defensively

Trent Alexander-Arnold is in a league of his own when it comes to the ability to pick out a pass or a pin-point cross. The England international makes the most difficult of passes look extremely easy and effortless.

The right-back serves as the main playmaking outlet for Jurgen Klopp and his record speaks for it.

In 229 games for the Reds till date, Alexander-Arnold has scored 13 goals while producing 62 assists.

However, the Liverpool star often gets caught out by opponents defensively, as was the case with Aleksandar Mitrovic's opening day strike against the Reds. Alexander-Arnold is clearly not as good defensively as he is while moving forward, which is why many believe that he would be a better fit in midfield.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit