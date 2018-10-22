×
LaLiga 2018-19: An El Clasico without Messi and Ronaldo after a decade

Ninad Singh
ANALYST
News
22 Oct 2018, 07:52 IST

Sunday's El Clasico will not feature these two modern day greats
El Clasico represents club football's greatest rivalry ever, with two Spanish giants facing off each other in a pact that is considered as being more than just an ordinary football match. For Barcelona and Real Madrid, a Clasico match means everything. A sum of blood, tears, and sacrifices, this particular fixture has delivered every single aspect of why football is more than just a sport.

With two of its greatest personalities, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have broken records and created history in every sphere of club football, the upcoming El Clasico this Sunday will be something that the two won't be a part of. This certainly takes away some

Call it a coincidence or some mystical force of nature, but both Ronaldo and Messi have a reason to not be a part of this fixture. While the Portuguese forward shifted allegiances to the Italian giants Juventus, Messi lies injured with a broken arm. It totally confirms the fact that the two will not be a part of this mighty fixture.

What many people do not know, is the fact that the last time the El Clasico was conducted without the two former Ballon d'Or winners was back in 2007, when Lionel Messi was injured, and when there was no clue of Cristiano Ronaldo's arrival at Madrid.

On the other hand, Barcelona has never won a Clasico without Messi ever since his debut in 2004, but given the fact that Barcelona is in far better shape than Real Madrid, they have the chances of winning this particular fixture.

Real Madrid's fixture against Levante would surely be a lesson for Los Blancos, as their performance was criticized by both fans and the analysts. The fact that Lopetegui's fate depends on the next fixture is something we need to take note of.

Ninad Singh
