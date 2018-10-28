An extraordinary match spilled over to extra-time before a raging Qatar smashed a weary Thailand team 7-3 to enter the semifinals

Abdulrasheed Umaru of Qatar was the star of the night with two goals and a couple of assists (Image Courtesy: AFC)

Bruno Miguel Nogueira Pinheiro made a couple of changes replacing Abdulla Almurisi and Homam Ahmed for Ahmed Al Minhali and Nasser Al Yazidi who is playing his first game of the tournament.

Issara Sritao made four changes to his starting eleven with Ekanit Panya, Suphanat Mueanta, Peerapat Kaminthong and Anusak Jaiphet making way for Sakunchai Saengthopho, Sarawut Munjit, Saranyu Palangwan, and Sampan Kesi.

Quarter-Final: Qatar defeated Thailand 7-3 (3-3) at extra-time held at the Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

(QAT: Hashim Ali 13', Nasser Al Yazidi 21', Ahmed Suhail 87’, Abdulrasheed Umaru 99’, 117’, Khaled Mansour 106’, Youssef Ayman 120’; THA: Korawich Tasa 48’, Sakunchai Saengthopho 61’, Thirapak Prueangna 80’)

Qatar adopted a 4-4-2 formation which ended up to a 3-4-3 style with Ahmed Al Minhali controlling the left midfield, while Khaled Mahmoud was roving around as a central midfielder looking to set up fast breaks. Nasser Al Yazidi and Hashim Ali attacked upfront down the wings proving a lethal combination along with Umaru setting up 29 attempts on goal of which 12 found the target, while 12 were off the mark.

The Maroon’s were exceptional with their defensive structure making 31 clearances and 25 interceptions to deny a pacy Thailand team who were relying on long passes into the Qatari penalty area.

Hashim Ali number 16 from Qatar scored the opening goal (Image Courtesy: AFC)

Thailand started with a 3-5-2 formation but modified it to a 4-4-2 style with Sarawut Munjit dropping back as a left-back to counter the Qatari threat who featured almost 38% of their attacks from the left wing. Enjoying 56% of the ball possession the War Elephants reeled off 17 attempts on goal of which four were on target, and nine missed the mark. Thailand was tested in defence winning 29 tackles and Nopphon Lakhonphon making five saves to his credit.

Omanian referee Omar Al-Yaqoubi had a busy game handing out eight yellow cards in total with Qatar receiving five and Thailand two with both teams conceding 18 fouls each.

Succumbing from the high press by Qatar, Anuson Jaiphet’s wayward defensive pass after receiving the ball from Thai custodian Lakhonphon, left Hashim Ali to capitalize on the loose ball and curl it into the net to take a 1-0 lead.

Umaru’s pass found Nasser Al Yazidi who showed excellent strength and dribbling skills to get past three Thai defenders and slam the ball home for a 2-0 lead.

A sensational effort from Nasser Al Yazidi got thwarted by a diving save from Nopphon Lakhonphon.

In a two-on-two situation, a spectacular pass from Kittipong Sansanit found Korawich Tasa who slammed the ball past a weak right hand of Salah Zakaria to pull one back for Thailand.

Following a long pass down the left wing, Korawich Tasa controlled the ball and inflicted a superb lob from 20 yards out over a rushing Salah Zakaria. Fortunately, the ball went past the far post as Qatar breathed a sigh of relief.

Ahmed Al Minhali’s clearance off Korawich Tasa’s found Saengthopho with the ball at the edge of the penalty area. A Sensational chest down and strike from Sakunchai Saengthopho to score the goal of the tournament brought Thailand back to level terms.

A needless foul by Saengthopho on Mohammed Waad Abdulwahhab resulted in a free-kick from a dangerous position in the 62nd minute. Khaled Mohammed missed by inches off the top right corner.

Korawich Tasa’s 75th-minute strike from 30 yards out sailed over the bar without troubling the Qatar goalie

A 76th-minute header from Eisa Palangi off Mohammed Waad Abdulwahhab’s cross went harmlessly past the left goal post.

Thailand jubilant after scoring the equalizer from Saengthopho's strike (Image Courtesy: AFC)

Eisa Palangi's 78th-minute effort was dealt with brilliantly by Thai custodian who parried it away to keep the scores level.

An excellent touch from Ekanit Panya in the 80th minute put Thirapak Prueangna clear in front of the goal. Prueangna trounced the ball into the goal after it took a deflection off Ahmed Suhail.

An 83rd-minute long-range effort by Nasir Baksh was collected cleanly by the outstretched hands of Nopphon Lakhonphon

In the 84th-minute, a free-kick from Ekanit Panya found Kritsada Kaman who headed it towards the far post. Salah Zakaria came up with a full stretch diving save with his right hand to deny Thailand from going two goals up.

A needless foul by Airfan Doloh on Mohammed Waad Abdulwahhab resulted in a free kick from 35 yards out. A thunderbolt of a strike from Ahmed Suhail found the bottom left corner of the goal past a diving Lakhonphon to make it 3-3.

Airfan Doloh was into the books for a challenge on Mohammed Waad Abdulwahhab in the 92nd minute. The resultant freekick taken by Nasser Abdulsalam found an unmarked Mohammed Waad Abdulwahhab who headed high over the crossbar to take the match into extra time.

Crucial interception from a one-on-one situation by Ahmed Suhail on Ekanit Panya prevented him from unleashing a shot on goal.

A superb clearance from Nasir Baksh in the 98th minute denied Suphanat Mueanta to have a clear shot on goal.

Following a fast break, Umaru gave Qatar the lead in the 99th minute after a long pass from Abdulwahhab saw him sprinting past the Thai defence and thumping it underneath Lakhonphon’s legs to make it 4-3.

A tap-in by Khaled Mansour in the 108th minute after he flew behind the Thai defence and sealed the game for Qatar from Umaru’s cross to make it 5-3.

Qatar qualified for 2019 Under 20 World Cup in Poland (Image Courtesy: AFC)

A super save from Lakhonphon off Khaled Mansour’s strike from close range after the ball landed on his path following a corner.

In the 119th minute, Umaru ran from the half line, twisting past Saranyu Palangwan to compound the misery on Thailand by scoring the sixth goal. Assist coming in from Ahmad Sebaie.

Youssef Ayman registered the seventh goal for Oman, as he jinxed past Kittipong Sansanit to score beyond the outstretched left hand of Lakhonphon.